‘What was Mahabharat?’ asks Kangana on Saif’s ‘no concept of India before British’ comment

Kangana Ranaut has put forth a robust query to Saif Ali Khan on his notorious ‘no idea of India earlier than British’ remark.

In an interview with movie critic Anupama Chopra, Saif had talked in regards to the present social local weather within the nation and the polarising politics of his newest movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. “I don’t think this is history,” Saif mentioned. “I don’t think there was a concept of India till the British gave it one,” he added.

Kangana was requested to touch upon the identical by Zee Information when she mentioned the existence of Mahabharata proves united India existed earlier than the British took over the nation. “This is not true. If there was no Bharat then what was Mahabharat? That 5,000-year-old text that was written, what was it? What did Ved Vyas write? Some people have just created these narratives that suit them. Sri Krishna was in Mahabharat. So there was a Bharat, that’s why it was mahaan (great). All the kings of India came together to fight that war. So it’s natural…,” she mentioned.

Stated is now being criticized by some individuals for his remarks whereas many others are additionally supporting him. Some even trolled him for naming his son Taimur. “I am sure ‘History buff’ Saif Ali Khan never heard or read about Taimur/Timur, a Turko-Mongol conqueror who devastated much of Asia in the period around 1400 .. otherwise he wud have never named his cute son Taimur Ali Khan .. just saying,” wrote a Twitter person.

Saif Ali Khan and Kangana Ranaut have been final seen collectively in Vishal Bharadwaj’s directorial ‘Rangoon’ that additionally starred Shahid Kapoor.