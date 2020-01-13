What we learned in the NFL’s divisional round

Per week after three street groups superior within the wild-card spherical, three residence groups took care of enterprise within the divisional spherical. The weekend featured one of many greatest upsets in latest reminiscence — Tennessee’s 28-12 stunner over Baltimore — however in any other case caught to the anticipated script. That isn’t to say it was boring, nonetheless, with the San Francisco 49ers, the Tennessee Titans, the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs and the Inexperienced Bay Packers all making clear instances for themselves as Tremendous Bowl contenders.

Right here’s what we realized:

— Slightly relaxation goes a good distance. San Francisco wanted a win over Seattle in Week 17 to safe a first-round bye, and doing so seems to have set the workforce up for an prolonged run within the playoffs. The 49ers had three key starters return from accidents on protection and the distinction was made readily obvious Saturday in a simple 27-10 win over Minnesota. The one space of concern? Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo appeared to show his ankle in the course of the recreation, and was requested to do virtually nothing within the second half, with the 49ers working the ball on practically each play. Might these two issues be associated? And can that limitation stretch into Sunday’s NFC championship recreation in opposition to Inexperienced Bay? One bonus of the scheduling is the 49ers, who performed the early recreation Saturday, having the longest remainder of any of the workforce’s enjoying subsequent week.

— A number of Patrick Mahomes goes a extremely good distance. The Chiefs had been down 24-Zero to the Texans early within the second quarter Sunday, and Arrowhead Stadium was going via some type of identification disaster. Every part modified when Mahomes discovered Damien Williams for a 17-yard landing cross. The stadium got here alive, Mahomes appeared invigorated, and Kansas Metropolis reeled off a playoff-record seven consecutive drives that resulted in a landing — they usually added a subject aim on the eighth for good measure within the 51-31 romp. Mahomes’s dominance was so overwhelming that most individuals most likely didn’t even discover that he had a game-high 53 speeding yards to go together with his 321 passing yards and 5 touchdowns.

— Derrick Henry is constructed for the playoffs. Tennessee’s working again had a terrific common season, main the NFL with 1,540 speeding yards and 16 speeding touchdowns, however that was one way or the other simply the appetizer for a playoffs by which he has already rushed for 377 yards. Over the course of two video games, Henry has eradicated the NFL’s defending champions (the New England Patriots) and the workforce with the most effective report within the NFL this season (the Baltimore Ravens). Tennessee has not been taking any possibilities, letting their workhorse run the ball a mixed 64 occasions, however Henry nonetheless has a protracted method to go if he needs to set a report for speeding yards in a single postseason: John Riggins had 610 yards over the course of 4 video games within the postseason following the 1982 season, together with 166 within the Washington Redskins’ win in Tremendous Bowl XVII.

— Watch out for Mr. & Mr. Smith. For essentially the most half, you recognize what you’re going to get with the Inexperienced Bay Packers. Aaron Rodgers goes to knock your socks off with just a few deep passes, Davante Adams goes to be on the receiving finish of most of these passes, and this season the workforce added the wrinkle of Aaron Jones celebrating a landing on an inordinate variety of performs — he did it 19 occasions in the course of the common season, and two extra occasions Sunday. However because the Packers demonstrated in Sunday’s win over Seattle, Za’Darius and Preston Smith have really modified what you’ll be able to anticipate from Inexperienced Bay on protection. They mixed for 25.5 sacks in the course of the common season, they usually every added two extra Sunday. It was Preston’s second one which was an important, as he crushed Russell Wilson to the turf late within the fourth quarter, ending a drive that would very simply have resulted in Seattle taking the lead. The massive cease allowed Inexperienced Bay to protect the 28-23 victory.

— Completely nothing about Lamar Jackson’s record-breaking season modifications. Baltimore’s quarterback set an NFL report for a quarterback with 1,206 speeding yards, led the league with 36 landing passes, and guided his workforce to a 13-2 report in his 15 begins. He was so standard amongst opponents that it grew to become an everyday factor for them to line up after video games with jerseys for him to signal — regardless of his having simply demolished their workforce. If anybody tries to take a loss to the red-hot Tennessee Titans, mix it with final 12 months’s playoff loss to the San Diego Chargers, and switch that into one thing about Jackson not with the ability to carry out when the stress is on, they might want to discover a new sufferer. Jackson got here again stronger from final season’s defeat, and after he picks up his Most Precious Participant Award on Feb. 1, he can set about coming again even stronger within the 2020 season.

The Weekend’s High Performers

High Passer: Mahomes

Passing was cool once more this week. The 4 wild-card video games had mixed for simply six passing touchdowns, however this week’s motion had 16 in the identical variety of video games, with Mahomes personally contributing 5. His statistics had been eye-popping, however the truth that he didn’t hand over when his workforce was down by 24-Zero was much more spectacular.

High Runner: Henry

Tennessee handed the ball way over folks understand in the course of the common season, however within the playoffs they’re trusting in Henry, and he’s rewarding that belief. His 195 speeding yards Saturday had been the ninth most in a playoff recreation since at the very least 1950, and resulted in him breaking the Titans/Oilers franchise playoff report for a second consecutive week. He additionally threw his first profession landing cross.

4 of the week’s prime 10 speeding performances got here from quarterbacks.

High Receiver: Adams

Selecting between Adams and Kansas Metropolis’s Travis Kelce is almost unimaginable, as each had such enormous days, however Adams will get the nod due to how important he was to Inexperienced Bay’s victory. He accounted for 66% of Rodgers’ passing yards, caught each of the workforce’s passing touchdowns, and had an important 32-yard catch late within the fourth quarter to assist ice the win. Kelce was simply as productive, however he had much more assist.

Subsequent Week’s Schedule

No. 6 Tennessee Titans at No. 2 Kansas Metropolis Chiefs, three:05 p.m. Sunday, CBS

Early line: Chiefs -7.5

No. 2 Inexperienced Bay Packers at No. 1 San Francisco 49ers, 6:40 p.m. Sunday, Fox

Early line: 49ers -7

One* Sentence In regards to the Wild-Card Video games

*Besides when it takes extra.

49ers 27, Vikings 10: San Francisco’s dedication to the new hand at working again is excessive: Tevin Coleman led the 49ers with 102 speeding yards and two touchdowns Saturday after not having had greater than 40 in any recreation since Week eight — when he had 105 yards and three touchdowns. Will Coleman get the ball once more subsequent week? Will Raheem Mostert? Is it Matt Breida’s flip? Not even they know.

Titans 28, Ravens 12: Ryan Tannehill threw for fewer than 100 yards for a second consecutive week, however it will be inaccurate to fake that Tennessee’s second win of the playoffs was all Henry’s doing. Tannehill, enjoying in his second profession playoff recreation, contributed two passing touchdowns — certainly one of which went for 45 yards — and ran a rating in as nicely.

Packers 28, Seahawks 23: Seattle noticed its season finish, however not earlier than Marshawn Lynch, who returned from retirement simply three weeks in the past, contributed three speeding touchdowns within the playoffs, and one within the common season finale. He confirmed he nonetheless has what it takes to be a goal-line again if he needs to play one other season.

Chiefs 51, Texans 31: Houston tied for its second-most factors in a recreation this season, and nonetheless misplaced by 20, which says rather a lot about how unimaginable Mahomes’ offense is when every little thing is clicking, and never an excessive amount of in regards to the electrical way forward for Deshaun Watson.