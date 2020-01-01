What WWE Will Air On NXT This Week

WWE won’t be airing a stay present this week for NXT. They’ve January 1st off. AEW Dynamite will likely be stay and so they have a loaded present. NXT nonetheless would possibly present some stiff competitors for All Elite Wrestling with this week’s program.

NXT will likely be airing the highest three matches of 2019. These three matches haven’t been introduced, however they are going to be making their USA Community debuts.

The NXT 12 months Finish Award winners can even be revealed in the course of the present. You’ll be able to try the classes beneath:

Total Competitor of the 12 months

Male Competitor of the 12 months

Feminine Competitor of the 12 months

Tag Group of the 12 months

Breakout Star of the 12 months

Future Star of the 12 months

Match of the 12 months

Rivalry of the 12 months

TakeOver of the 12 months

Groups for the 2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Group Traditional can even be revealed throughout tonight’s episode of NXT. This ought to be a newsworthy episode, so preserve checking again with Ringside Information and we’ll present you’ll all the large updates.