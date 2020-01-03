What you missed in Colorado politics and what’s coming

Christmas is my favourite vacation, however by the point Jan. 1 rolls round, I’m glad to commerce wreaths and stockings for some precise information.

Should you’ve been out of city or simply tuned out, we did have slightly political information Christmas week: A Denver choose dominated town’s city tenting ban unconstitutional. That doesn’t imply town should cease implementing it, however the police division informed metropolis reporter Conrad Swanson this week that’s simply what they’ve accomplished, for now.

Right here’s another current metropolis information:

The Denver Metropolis Council unanimously handed an ordinance that can require retail shops to cost clients 10 cents for every single-use plastic or paper bag they use. Council members say that is only the start of Denver’s battle on plastics.

Two Denver property house owners should defend their short-term rental licenses in January, testing a brand new rule that licenses will be revoked if a property harms the general public well being, security or welfare of a neighborhood.

Denver Water’s 15-year plan to interchange all lead service pipes connecting houses to water mains can start on a trial foundation, the U.S. Environmental Safety Company determined.

The Denver Publish used the seasonal break within the motion to look again on Colorado’s prime political tales of 2019 — based mostly partly on enter from readers of The Spot. We’ve additionally written a roundup of the most important new legal guidelines that kicked in Jan. 1.

Within the subsequent six days, be looking out for extra protection of what the Basic Meeting’s 2020 session will convey because it will get underway Jan. eight.

High Line

Cliff Grassmick, Day by day Digital camera Mark Kennedy receives a hug from College of Colorado Regent Sue Sharkey after regents voted 5-Four in favor of Kennedy being named CU president on Might 2.

Colorado’s largest political information of the week comes from the College of Colorado, which, it seems, thought of a number of outstanding politicians for its presidential opening earlier this yr. Invoice Ritter and Donna Lynne have been amongst 30 names on a candidate checklist that was leaked to the Colorado Impartial. They’re each Democrats, although, not like Mark Kennedy, whom CU’s Republican-controlled board of regents finally selected for the job. One other finalist for the job had loads to say in regards to the regents’ choose after seeing the checklist.

