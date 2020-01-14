What’s coming to the former Tavern and Cowboy Lounge in LoDo? Tex-Mex, a brewery and a “rock and roll bar.”

A altering LoDo block shall be residence to 3 new pre- and post-game celebration venues later this 12 months with the opening of a Tex-Mex restaurant, brewery and rock and roll bar that may be capable of accommodate round 600 patrons.

El Tejano, Smash Face Brewery & Taproom and Loaded will take up 25,000 sq. toes at 1941-49 Market St., with 10,000 sq. toes of Coors Subject-facing rooftop.

The buildings had been occupied till October by Tavern Downtown, Cowboy Lounge and Prepare dinner Avenue College. Final February, Denver’s Frank Schultz bought the true property to Fillmore Capital Companions for $11.25 million.

RELATED: Nation star Dierks Bentley is opening a bar in LoDo

“As with our other venues around the country, we’re coming to Denver to join the community,” Knitting Manufacturing unit Leisure CEO Morgan Margolis mentioned in a press launch. “We think there are tremendous opportunities in LoDo — one of the city’s oldest neighborhoods, yet so close to Denver’s star attraction, Coors Field.”

The Knitting Manufacturing unit, which began in 1987 in New York as a music and efficiency venue, is partnering with Los Angeles-based restaurateurs Buckhead Group and San Francisco-based Fillmore Capital on this Denver venture. Two of their new-to-Denver ideas hail from L.A., whereas one is a primary, wherever.

El Tejano will promote plenty of tacos, carne asada tater tots, avenue corn and a bar’s value of free chips and salsa within the former Tavern house. It has three areas already in Los Angeles.

RELATED: Two long-running LoDo bars have closed, and there are extra modifications in retailer for Market Avenue

Subsequent door to El Tejano in Denver, Loaded shall be a “beautifully brash, 80’s-style rock and roll bar serving up cheap drinks, music theme nights and throwback vinyl,” in line with the discharge. Loaded had beforehand operated in L.A. earlier than closing and rebranding a number of years in the past.

And Smash Face goes to have its personal Denver brewer who will brew beers named after “smash-faced” canine breeds — Pug Porter, Boxer Belgian, Shih Tzu Bitter, Pekingese Pilsner, and many others.That’s a brand new idea altogether. We are able to anticipate these three locations to debut later in 2020.

(Offered by Buckhead Group and Knitting Manufacturing unit Leisure) A rendering of the three new companies taking up the Market Avenue bar areas previously residence to Tavern Downtown and Cowboy Lounge.

Subscribe to our new meals e-newsletter, Stuffed, to get Denver food and drinks information despatched straight to your inbox.