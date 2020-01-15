What’s happening on Holby City tonight?

Set in the identical fictional Holby hospital as sister-show Casualty, Holby Metropolis has been operating weekly since 1999 and is likely one of the hottest persevering with dramas on British tv.

What’s taking place on Holby Metropolis this week?

Jac and Kian return to work and assist one another as they attempt to conquer their demons, and Sacha’s emotions for Essie are solely being made worse by residing collectively. In the meantime, Serena tries to discover a new function for herself, however with Jason coping nicely and a brand new face to deal with, she could discover herself pressured out.

What time is Holby on tonight?

Holby Metropolis Collection 22 – Episode 2, is on BBC1 at 8pm on Wednesday 15th January 2019. This can be a day later than normal, with the delay attributable to BBC One’s protection of yesterday’s FA Cup Third Spherical replays.

Who’s within the forged?

A full forged listing for Holby Metropolis might be discovered right here.