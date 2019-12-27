What’s new and what’s changed for The Greatest Dancer series two?

Followers affected by main Strictly blues, concern not – The Biggest Dancer is again for the second spherical.

After a stable first outing, the present is seeing a couple of tweaks for a brand new sequence with the intention to entice an excellent larger viewers.

Listed here are all of the adjustments you may anticipate to see on the model new sequence…

A Longer Run

As a substitute of the eight episodes we have been handled to within the first sequence of The Biggest Dancer, we now have ten weeks’ value of reveals to get hooked on.

New dance captain

Whereas Oti Mabuse, Matthew Morrison and Cheryl made robust first impressions within the first sequence, our dance captains shall be dealing with extra competitors within the form of Todrick Corridor.

The choreographer, who has labored alongside Beyonce, Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift, is about to slay the competitors because of his fast humorousness and willpower.

“As a performer who has danced my whole life and been a contestant on a reality competition show, it’s wild to see my career come full circle this way,” Corridor mentioned.

“I’m looking forward to working with the upcoming talent and to join the BBC family for the second season of a show that has proven to be a huge, smashing success.”

New receptionist

Amelia Wilson could have been a little bit of a breakout star on The Biggest Dancer final yr, however this yr, Curtis Pritchard shall be assembly and greeting our dancers earlier than they face the magic mirror.

“To have left the Love Island villa just 10 days ago and to be so quickly given an opportunity to be a part of a show as amazing as The Greatest Dancer is a dream come true!” he mentioned.

“When I got the call I was so honoured to even be considered for this so the fact it’s happening I can’t quite believe! Dance is my passion and I can’t wait to meet all the contestants in the new revamped reception area”.

He added: “If they are too nervous, I have loads of exercises that are going to build their confidence up, settle them down a little bit and get them ready to perform the best they possibly can.”

New format twist

Issues at the moment are much more tense for the dance captains this yr, with a brand new twist piling the stress on.

On the finish of every audition spherical, one dance captain is chosen to decide on one act of the day to go straight by way of to the stay reveals as certainly one of their remaining three. The remainder of the acts shall be chosen after the callback levels.

The Biggest Dancer returns to BBC on 4th January 2020