What’s new on Netflix? Best movies and TV shows released daily

Wednesday eighth January: Cheer

Documentary sequence charting a bunch of aggressive cheerleaders from Texas aiming to proceed its spectacular document on the Nationwide Championship. We be taught what’s concerned, however the programme is extra within the particulars of their off-field triumphs and heartbreaks… Watch on Netflix

Tuesday seventh January: Intercourse, Defined

Singer and actress Janelle Monáe talks in regards to the ins and outs of intercourse on this informative documentary sequence. Watch on Netflix

Monday sixth January: Thieves of the Wooden



Historic drama a few infamous highwaymen who’s elevated to hero standing throughout the Austrian occupation of 18th-century Belgium. Watch on Netflix

Sunday fifth January: The Perks of Being a Wallflower

A shy freshman (Logan Lerman) battling melancholy offers along with his finest pal’s suicide and his old flame on this participating coming-of-age story. Watch on Netflix

Saturday 4th January: Cuckoo – sequence 5

With Taylor Lautner departing the sequence as dim-but-sweet Dale, the lifetime of Ken (Greg Davies) and his household is upended as soon as once more by the arrival of his American half-sister Ivy (Andie MacDowell). Watch on Netflix