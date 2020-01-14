What’s new on Netflix? Best movies and TV shows released daily

From the largest Netflix Unique movies to the perfect TV exhibits out there within the streaming universe, take a look at methods to get essentially the most out of your subscription with all the perfect new releases to look at on Netflix.

With a brand new present or movie to stream added to the listing every single day, you’ll by no means be caught for what to look at on Netflix once more…

Tuesday 14th January: Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts



A lady is determined to get residence after discovering herself in an odd world full of mutant creatures on this kids’s animated collection from DreamWorks. Watch on Netflix

Monday 13th January: The Therapeutic Powers of Dude



Household comedy present about an 11-year-old boy who depends on his trusty mutt to assist cope with social nervousness. Watch on Netflix

Sunday 12th January: Medical Police



Comedy collection about two American medical doctors who discover themselves recruited as authorities brokers after discovering a lethal virus in Brazil. Watch on Netflix

Saturday 11th January: Marvel Girl

Gal Gadot stars as DC’s Marvel Girl, an Amazonian warrior who battles her means by means of World Conflict One on this critically-acclaimed superhero film from 2017. And with the sequel only a few months away, that is the proper time to catch up – or refresh your reminiscence for those who’ve seen it already. Watch on Netflix

Friday 10th January: AJ and the Queen

New street comedy collection starring RuPaul as sassy drag queen Ruby Purple, who travels throughout the US to recoup her stolen life financial savings with a ten-year-old stowaway… Watch on Netflix