What’s new on Netflix? Best movies and TV shows released daily

From the most important Netflix Unique movies to one of the best TV reveals accessible within the streaming universe, take a look at the best way to get probably the most out of your subscription with all one of the best new releases to look at on Netflix.

With a brand new present or movie to stream added to the listing day by day, you’ll by no means be caught for what to look at on Netflix once more…

Wednesday 15th January: Grace and Frankie season 6

The rip-roaring comedy starring Jane Fonda (Grace) and Lily Tomlin (Frankie) is again for one more sequence. How will Grace’s marriage to Nick on the finish of season 5 have an effect on the friendship? Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 14th January: Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts



A woman is determined to get house after discovering herself in an odd world full of mutant creatures on this kids’s animated sequence from DreamWorks. Watch on Netflix

Monday 13th January: The Therapeutic Powers of Dude



Household comedy present about an 11-year-old boy who depends on his trusty mutt to assist take care of social anxiousness. Watch on Netflix

Sunday 12th January: Medical Police



Comedy sequence about two American medical doctors who discover themselves recruited as authorities brokers after discovering a lethal virus in Brazil. Watch on Netflix

Saturday 11th January: Marvel Lady

Gal Gadot stars as DC’s Marvel Lady, an Amazonian warrior who battles her manner via World Conflict One on this critically-acclaimed superhero film from 2017. And with the sequel just some months away, that is the proper time to catch up – or refresh your reminiscence when you’ve seen it already. Watch on Netflix