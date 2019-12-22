What’s new on Netflix? Best movies and TV shows released daily

From the most important Netflix Authentic movies to the perfect TV reveals accessible within the streaming universe, take a look at learn how to get probably the most out of your subscription with all the perfect new releases to observe on Netflix.

Sunday 22nd December: The Two Popes

Sir Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce star as Pope Benedict XVI and his successor Pope Francis in a fictionalised new drama exploring their one-of-a-kind handover of non secular energy. Watch on Netflix.

Saturday 21st December: Vacation Rush

A radio DJ loses every thing however finds new methods to attach together with his household on this candy seasonal film. Watch on Netflix.

Friday 20th December: The Witcher

Henry Cavill stars as monster-hunter Geralt of Rivia on this gritty fantasy drama. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 19th December: Don’t F**okay with Cats: Searching an Web Killer

True crime collection that tells the story of a gaggle of novice on-line detectives pulled right into a darkish underworld. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 18th December: Soundtrack season one

This romantic musical drama following a various group of individuals in LA who’re related by love and music was initially meant to be a Fox pilot, however Netflix swooped in and ordered a full season when it finally wasn’t picked up by the community. Jenna Dewan (Step Up, World of Dance) stars. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 17th December: Ronny Chieng: Asian Comic Destroys America!

The Each day Present and Loopy Wealthy Asians star delivers one other stand-up particular, reflecting on trendy American life, amongst different issues… Watch on Netflix

Monday 16th December: 5 Toes Aside

There received’t be a dry eye in the home on this story of two youngsters with the progressive lung illness cystic fibrosis. Cole Sprouse (Riverdale) and Haley Lu Richardson (The Fringe of Seventeen) star. Watch on Netflix

Sunday 15th December: 12 Years a Slave

A freeborn black man (Chiwetel Ejiofor) is kidnapped from New York and offered into slavery on this historic drama primarily based on the autobiography of Solomon Northup. Watch on Netflix.

Saturday 14th December: RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars season 4

From fan favourites to fierce villains, queens from seasons previous compete for a $100,000 prize and a coveted spot within the Drag Race Corridor of Fame. Watch on Netflix.

Friday 13th December: 6 Underground

Michael Bay brings his blockbuster directing chops to the streaming service with this motion thriller starring Ryan Reynolds as one in all six billionaires who type a vigilante group after faking their deaths. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 12th December: Jack Whitehall: Christmas with My Father

The comic invitations his father onstage for a comedy extravaganza in London’s West Finish for a festive particular. Be careful for some starry visitors, too. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 11th December: Vacation spot Marriage ceremony

Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder star on this black comedy about Frank and Lindsay, two deeply bitter and resentful folks pressured to endure a marriage collectively… Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 10th December: Michelle Wolf: Joke Present

The favored US comic and Each day Present contributor tackles outrage tradition, feminism and massages in her newest comedy particular… . Watch on Netflix

Monday ninth December: The right way to Get Away with Homicide season 5

The favored authorized drama returns for a fifth run. This time, regulation faculty lecturer Annalise Keating (Viola Davis) and a gaggle of her college students grow to be concerned in a twisted homicide case. Watch on Netflix

Sunday eighth December: The Confession Killer

Crime documentary collection analyzing the case of Henry Lee Lucas, an American who confessed to lots of of unsolved murders. However was he telling the reality? Watch on Netflix

Saturday seventh December: Marriage Story

Critically lauded divorce drama from Noah Baumbach with acclaimed performances from Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson. Watch on Netflix

Friday sixth December: Fuller Home season 5

Followers can be a part of the Tanner household on their adventures for one final time within the fifth and closing collection of the sitcom reboot – and the solid have teased that the present has saved the perfect until final… Watch on Netflix

Thursday fifth December: V Wars season one

Vampires meet zombies (form of) on this post-apocalyptic providing primarily based a comic book collection by a number of Bram Stoker award-winning authors Jonathan Maberry and Alan Robinson. Blood-sucking veteran Ian Somerhalder stars as a health care provider making an attempt to cease a vampire epidemic. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 4th December: Magic for People season two

Second collection of the present from comic and magician Justin Willman that blends good-natured enjoyable and grown-up laughs whereas superb the viewers with magic tips. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday third December: Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah

On her 40th birthday, the favored US stand-up delivers laughs in her second Netflix particular, this time exploring her Jewish roots. Watch on Netflix

Monday 2nd December: Mid90s

Jonah Hill makes his directorial debut with this acclaimed coming of age skater movie, which follows a 13 year-old residing within the eponymous time interval. Starring Sunny Suljic, Lucas Hedges and Katherine Waterston. Watch on Netflix

Sunday 1st December: A Personal Battle

This true-life story delves into the lifetime of Marie Colvin (performed by Rosamund Pike), some of the celebrated conflict correspondents within the US, a journalist pushed to frontlines of battle throughout the globe. Watch now on Netflix.

Saturday 30th November: All of the Cash within the World



Against the law thriller from director Ridley Scott, this film follows the true story of the kidnapping of 16-year-old John Paul Getty III and the efforts of his mom (Michelle Williams) to persuade his billionaire grandfather (Christopher Plummer) to pay the ransom. Watch now on Netflix.

Friday 29th November: Atlantics

This a lot acclaimed Senegalese movie is the primary function from author/director Mati Diop and went down a storm when it debuted on the Cannes Movie Competition, taking residence the Grand Prix award. A supernatural love story, it issues Ada a 17 year-old in love with a building employee who abruptly goes lacking. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 28th November: Merry Comfortable No matter

Christmas themed sitcom starring Dennis Quaid and Ashley Tidsdale. The plot centres on Don Quinn (Quaid) who should take care of the stress of the festive season and all that comes with it – together with his daughter bringing her new boyfriend residence. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 27th November: The Irishman

A slow-burning gangster epic from Martin Scorsese, that includes three wonderful performances from masters of the style Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci. The story centres on Frank “The Irishman” Sheeran (De Niro), who recollects his involvement within the disappearance of his longtime buddy Jimmy Hoffa. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 26th November: Mike Birbiglia: the New One

Comic and common This American Life contributor brings his award-winning Broadway present to Netflix, sharing his distinctive tackle parenting. Watch on Netflix

Monday 25th November: Mortel

Twisty French teen drama collection about three misfits who discover themselves sure collectively by a supernatural pressure… Watch on Netflix

Sunday 24th November: Nailed It! Vacation! season 2

The ludicrous however enjoyable baking present returns for an additional Christmas particular, hosted by Nicole Byer and Jacques Torres. Watch on Netflix

Saturday 23rd November: I’m with the Band: Nasty Cherry

Entertaining actuality collection wherein singer-songwriter Charli XCX handpicks 4 ladies to type an alt-pop band. Watch on Netflix

Friday 22nd November: Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings

An anthology drama collection primarily based on the nation legend’s songs, primarily based on new and a few of her best-loved songs. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 21st November: The Knight earlier than Christmas



Following final 12 months’s The Princess Change, Vanessa Hudgens returns to Netflix on this equally absurd vacation romance involving a time-travelling medieval knight. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 20th November: Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator

A Netflix Authentic documentary in regards to the Bikram scorching yoga founder Bikram Choudury, who was accused of sexually abusing his followers. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 19th November: Iliza: Unveiled



US comic Iliza Shlesinger’s fifth Netflix comedy particular. Newly married, this time spherical she delves into the world of marriage ceremony traditions. Watch on Netflix

Monday 18th November: 20 Toes from Stardom

Morgan Neville’s Oscar-winning documentary shines a highlight on the people who find themselves answerable for a number of the greatest bits of our favorite songs: the backing singers… Watch on Netflix

Sunday 17th November: The Crown season three

God save Olivia Colman! The now Oscar-winning star succeeds Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II in season three of Netflix’s royal biopic The Crown.

New episodes are set to cowl the years 1964-77, delving into occasions such because the Apollo 11 moon touchdown and Prince Charles’s investiture ceremony. Watch on Netflix

Saturday 16th November: Earthquake Hen

Set in Tokyo circa 1989, this polished thriller follows a younger feminine expat who comes underneath suspicion for murdering her shut buddy. Nonetheless, all isn’t what it appears…

Stars Tomb Raider lead Alicia Vikander alongside Riley Keough (Mad Max: Fury Street) and J-Pop celebrity Naoki Kobayashi. Watch on Netflix.

Friday 15th November: Klaus

A contemporary animated tackle Santa Claus’s origins from the author/director of Despicable Me. Voice expertise consists of Rashida Jones, Jason Schwartzman and JK Simmons. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 14th November: Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Remaking a traditional Robin Williams movie was at all times prone to be a dangerous technique – however thanks do a stellar solid together with Dwayne Johnson and Jack Black, this reboot did a wonderful job. A sequel can also be on the horizon, set to be launched simply in time for Christmas. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 13th November: Maradona in Mexico

Docuseries in regards to the Argentine soccer legend’s time in Culiacán, Mexico – the center of the Sinaloa Cartel – trying to save lots of native group the Dorados. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 12th November: Jeff Garlin: Our Man Out in Chicago

Maybe greatest identified for his function on Larry David’s Curb Your Enthusiasm, Jeff Garlin returns together with his newest stand-up particular relating subjects together with love, loss, success and meals dependancy. Watch on Netflix

Monday 11th November: Let It Snow

Kiernan Shipka and Shameik Moore lead this romantic teen Christmas comedy set throughout a snowstorm in a small city on Christmas Eve. Watch on Netflix

Friday eighth November: Inexperienced Eggs and Ham

Animation of the enduring youngsters’s e book by Dr Seuss, produced by Ellen DeGeneres and starring Michael Douglas. Watch on Netflix

Thursday seventh November: Atypical season three

Heat, heartfelt drama a few household whose teenage son is on the autistic spectrum. Within the new third season, Sam (Keir Gilchrist) is off to varsity. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday sixth November: Seth Meyers Foyer Child

Seth Meyers has established himself as one of many largest speak present hosts throughout the pond, and now he’s taking his skills to Netflix together with his first stand-up particular for the streaming large. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday fifth November: Vacation within the Wild

Starring Rob Lowe and Kristin Davis, this uncommon love story sees a divorcee journey to a Zambian safari and finally ends up rescuing an orphan child elephant with assist from a captivating pilot – ultimately extending her keep over the festive interval. Watch on Netflix

Monday 4th November: The King

Primarily based on a number of performs from Shakespeare’s ‘Henriad’ this epic historic drama stars Timothée Chalamet as King Henry V. Additionally starring are Joel Edgerton, Lily-Rose Depp, Robert Pattinson and Ben Mendelsohn. Watch on Netflix

Friday 1st November: Queer Eye – We’re in Japan!

The Fab 5 take the hit present overseas for the primary time, bringing their makeover abilities and phrases of knowledge to the Far East. They’ll additionally be taught a factor or two themselves, absorbing Japanese tradition with assist from information Kiko Mizuhara. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 31st October: Ghost Tales

Tailored from the award-winning stage play by Jeremy Dyson and Andy Nyman, this scary medley sees a mystical debunker (Nyman) tasked with fixing three ghostly mysteries. Martin Freeman additionally stars. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 30th October: Prank Encounters

Stranger Issues star Gaten Matarazzo hosts this controversial hidden-camera trick present, which follows two individuals who consider they’re beginning in a brand new job… Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 29th October: Arsenio Corridor: Sensible & Stylish

The American speak present host makes his Netflix comedy particular debut. Watch on Netflix

Monday 28th October: The Home of Flowers

Sequence two of the sinfully entertaining Mexican drama a few household who run an enormous florist’s store. It’s the backdrop for a camp, cheeky cleaning soap opera stuffed with affairs, rivalries, outlandish characters and majestic over-reactions… Watch on Netflix

Friday 25th October: BoJack Horseman season 6 half 1

The good Netflix animation – about an anthropomorphic horse with a substance abuse downside – is again with the primary half of its closing season. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 24th October: Dawn

A darkly comedian coming-of-age collection set throughout the apocalypse, that includes Matthew Broderick. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 22nd October: Jenny Slate – Stage Fright

The comedy actress lands her first Netflix stand-up particular. Watch on Netflix

Friday 18th October: Residing with Your self

On this darkish comedy, Avengers and Ant-Man star Paul Rudd performs a double function as a depressed promoting govt known as Miles and his seemingly-perfect clone… Watch on Netflix

Thursday 17th October: The Hook Up Plan

The return of a French comedy drama that’s frothier than cappuccino foam: after ten months out of city, our goofy 30-ish heroine Elsa (Zita Hanrot) is again. Absolutely now she’ll cool down right into a secure relationship..? Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 16th October: Rotten

Sequence two of a confrontational investigative present that goals to pressure you to rethink how you purchase meals, by mentioning the moral and well being points with objects you might need thought had been benign. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 15th October: Within the Tall Grass

Horror movie primarily based on Stephen King’s novella of the identical identify about two siblings who get trapped in a discipline in Kansas. . . Watch on Netflix

Monday 14th October: Insatiable season 2

The return of the controversial teen comedy a few newly skinny teen who seeks revenge on those that fat-shamed her up to now. Watch on Netflix

Saturday 12th October: Fractured

A brand new horror movie that finds a father (Sam Worthington) on the hunt for his spouse and daughter, who disappear after a go to to a mysterious hospital… Watch on Netflix

Friday 11th October: El Camino: a Breaking Unhealthy Film

The wait is over: we lastly get to search out out what occurred to junkie-turned-meth-maker-turned-neo-Nazi-slave Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) following his dramatic escape from captivity… Watch on Netflix

Thursday 10th October: Riverdale season four

Archie (KJ Apa) and the gang are again for extra melodramatic and supernatural hijinks within the drama primarily based on characters from the Archie Comics… Watch on Netflix

Wednesday ninth October: Rhythm Stream

Likelihood The Rapper and Cardi B lead a hip-hop expertise present within the vein of The X Issue, with episodes dropping weekly… Watch on Netflix

Tuesday eighth October: Elevating Dion

Sci-fi collection a few single mom elevating a younger son with tremendous powers after the dying of her husband (performed by Michael B Jordan). Watch on Netflix

Friday 4th October: Huge Mouth season three

The animated comedy collection in regards to the trials and tribulations of puberty returns, with a visitor look from the solid of Queer Eye… Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 2nd October: Residing Undocumented

Selena Gomez exec-produces this documentary about eight undocumented households going through deportation from the US as immigration insurance policies are remodeled. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 1st October: The Huge Bang Concept season 12

Rising up, settling down and having youngsters all resulted within the Pals being put out to pasture. And with our nerd-friends at an identical stage in life, The Huge Bang Concept now embarks by itself final collection… Watch on Netflix