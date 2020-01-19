What’s new on Netflix? Best movies and TV shows released daily

From the most important Netflix Authentic movies to the very best TV reveals accessible within the streaming universe, take a look at the best way to get probably the most out of your subscription with all the very best new releases to observe on Netflix.

With a brand new present or movie to stream added to the record day-after-day, you’ll by no means be caught for what to observe on Netflix once more…

Sunday 19th January: Jezebel

This darkish and intriguing drama explores the eyes of on-line intercourse work by means of the eyes of 19-year-old Tiffany, who begins work as a cam lady for cash.

Saturday 18th January: A Fall from Grace

This electrifying thriller centres on Grace Waters (Crystal Fox), a cheated housewife whose susceptible aspect turns violent. Written and directed by Tyler Perry. Watch on Netflix

Friday 17th January: Intercourse Training season 2

The hit present returns, as Otis (Asa Butterfield) finds himself making an attempt to regulate his newly discovered sexual urges and likewise sustain his friendship with Maeve (Emma Mackey) Watch on Netflix

Intercourse Training season 2 overview: practically each joke lands in effortlessly charming follow-up

Thursday 16th January: NiNoKuni

Anime that follows a pair of highschool college students as they journey between the true world and a parallel universe in a bid to assist a pal – however love complicates their journey… Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 15th January: Grace and Frankie season 6

The rip-roaring comedy starring Jane Fonda (Grace) and Lily Tomlin (Frankie) is again for an additional collection. How will Grace’s marriage to Nick on the finish of season 5 have an effect on the friendship? Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 14th January: Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts



A lady is determined to get residence after discovering herself in an odd world crammed with mutant creatures on this youngsters’s animated collection from DreamWorks. Watch on Netflix

Monday 13th January: The Therapeutic Powers of Dude



Household comedy present about an 11-year-old boy who depends on his trusty mutt to assist take care of social anxiousness. Watch on Netflix

Sunday 12th January: Medical Police



Comedy collection about two American docs who discover themselves recruited as authorities brokers after discovering a lethal virus in Brazil. Watch on Netflix

Saturday 11th January: Surprise Lady

Gal Gadot stars as DC’s Surprise Lady, an Amazonian warrior who battles her means by means of World Warfare One on this critically-acclaimed superhero film from 2017. And with the sequel only a few months away, that is the right time to catch up – or refresh your reminiscence when you’ve seen it already. Watch on Netflix