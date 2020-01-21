What’s new on Netflix? Best movies and TV shows released daily

From the most important Netflix Authentic movies to the very best TV exhibits obtainable within the streaming universe, take a look at how one can get probably the most out of your subscription with all the very best new releases to look at on Netflix.

Tuesday 21st January: Fortune Feimster: Candy & Salty

The primary comedy particular from North Carolina comic Fortune Feimster touches on subjects together with childhood misadventures. Watch on Netflix

Monday 20th January: Household Reunion: half 2

Second season of sitcom a couple of Seattle household who’ve moved and are attempting to regulate to life in small-town Georgia… Watch on Netflix

Sunday 19th January: Jezebel

This darkish and intriguing drama explores the eyes of on-line intercourse work by the eyes of 19-year-old Tiffany, who begins work as a cam lady for cash.

Saturday 18th January: A Fall from Grace

This electrifying thriller centres on Grace Waters (Crystal Fox), a cheated housewife whose susceptible aspect turns violent. Written and directed by Tyler Perry. Watch on Netflix

Friday 17th January: Intercourse Schooling season 2

The hit present returns, as Otis (Asa Butterfield) finds himself making an attempt to manage his newly discovered sexual urges and likewise sustain his friendship with Maeve (Emma Mackey) Watch on Netflix