What’s new on Netflix? Best movies and TV shows released daily

Wednesday 22nd January: Pandemic: How one can Stop an Outbreak

Well timed docuseries about influenza, inspecting humankind’s preparedness for an additional outbreak and assembly the heroes on the entrance line. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 21st January: It’s At all times Sunny in Philadelphia: season 14

Extra from the present that centres on brother and sister Dennis and Dee Reynolds and their associates Charlie and Mac, who all co-own the bar Paddy’s Pub in Philadelphia. Watch on Netflix

Monday 20th January: Household Reunion: half 2

Second season of sitcom a couple of Seattle household who’ve moved and are attempting to regulate to life in small-town Georgia… Watch on Netflix

Sunday 19th January: Jezebel

This darkish and intriguing drama explores the eyes of on-line intercourse work via the eyes of 19-year-old Tiffany, who begins work as a cam lady for cash.

Saturday 18th January: A Fall from Grace

This electrifying thriller centres on Grace Waters (Crystal Fox), a cheated housewife whose susceptible aspect turns violent. Written and directed by Tyler Perry. Watch on Netflix

Friday 17th January: Intercourse Training season 2

The hit present returns, as Otis (Asa Butterfield) finds himself making an attempt to manage his newly discovered sexual urges and likewise sustain his friendship with Maeve (Emma Mackey) Watch on Netflix