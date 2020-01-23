What’s new on Netflix? Best movies and TV shows released daily

From the largest Netflix Unique movies to one of the best TV reveals out there within the streaming universe, take a look at find out how to get essentially the most out of your subscription with all one of the best new releases to look at on Netflix.

With a brand new present or movie to stream added to the listing day by day, you’ll by no means be caught for what to look at on Netflix once more…

Thursday 23rd January: October Faction

Newest Netflix comic-book adaptation, based mostly on the sequence of the identical identify by Steve Niles and Damien Worm, a couple of monster-hunting couple who maintain their id hidden from their kids. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 22nd January: Pandemic: Forestall an Outbreak

Well timed docuseries about influenza, inspecting humankind’s preparedness for an additional outbreak and assembly the heroes on the entrance line. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 21st January: It’s At all times Sunny in Philadelphia: season 14

Extra from the present that centres on brother and sister Dennis and Dee Reynolds and their pals Charlie and Mac, who all co-own the bar Paddy’s Pub in Philadelphia. Watch on Netflix

Monday 20th January: Household Reunion: half 2

Second season of sitcom a couple of Seattle household who’ve moved and are attempting to regulate to life in small-town Georgia… Watch on Netflix

Sunday 19th January: Jezebel

This darkish and intriguing drama explores the eyes of on-line intercourse work by way of the eyes of 19-year-old Tiffany, who begins work as a cam lady for cash.

Saturday 18th January: A Fall from Grace

This electrifying thriller centres on Grace Waters (Crystal Fox), a cheated housewife whose weak facet turns violent. Written and directed by Tyler Perry. Watch on Netflix

Friday 17th January: Intercourse Schooling season 2

The hit present returns, as Otis (Asa Butterfield) finds himself making an attempt to regulate his newly discovered sexual urges and likewise sustain his friendship with Maeve (Emma Mackey) Watch on Netflix