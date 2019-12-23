What’s new on Netflix? Best movies and TV shows released daily

From the most important Netflix Authentic movies to the perfect TV exhibits obtainable within the streaming universe, take a look at easy methods to get probably the most out of your subscription with all the perfect new releases to observe on Netflix.

With a brand new present or movie to stream added to the record on daily basis, you’ll by no means be caught for what to observe on Netflix once more…

Monday 23rd December: Million Pound Menu

BBC sequence introduced by First Dates’ beloved maître d’ Fred Sirieix, through which budding restaurateurs bid for funding for his or her madcap and infrequently good concepts . Watch on Netflix

Sunday 22nd December: The Two Popes

Sir Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce star as Pope Benedict XVI and his successor Pope Francis in a fictionalised new drama exploring their one-of-a-kind handover of non secular energy. Watch on Netflix

Saturday 21st December: Vacation Rush

A radio DJ loses every part however finds new methods to attach along with his household on this candy seasonal film. Watch on Netflix

Friday 20th December: The Witcher

Henry Cavill stars as monster-hunter Geralt of Rivia on this gritty fantasy drama. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 19th December: Don’t F**okay with Cats: Looking an Web Killer

True crime sequence that tells the story of a gaggle of novice on-line detectives pulled right into a darkish underworld. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 18th December: Soundtrack season one

This romantic musical drama following a various group of individuals in LA who’re linked by love and music was initially meant to be a Fox pilot, however Netflix swooped in and ordered a full season when it in the end wasn’t picked up by the community. Jenna Dewan (Step Up, World of Dance) stars. Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 17th December: Ronny Chieng: Asian Comic Destroys America!

The Every day Present and Loopy Wealthy Asians star delivers one other stand-up particular, reflecting on fashionable American life, amongst different issues… Watch on Netflix

Monday 16th December: 5 Ft Aside

There gained’t be a dry eye in the home on this story of two youngsters with the progressive lung illness cystic fibrosis. Cole Sprouse (Riverdale) and Haley Lu Richardson (The Fringe of Seventeen) star. Watch on Netflix

Sunday 15th December: 12 Years a Slave

A freeborn black man (Chiwetel Ejiofor) is kidnapped from New York and offered into slavery on this historic drama based mostly on the autobiography of Solomon Northup. Watch on Netflix.

Saturday 14th December: RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars season 4

From fan favourites to fierce villains, queens from seasons previous compete for a $100,000 prize and a coveted spot within the Drag Race Corridor of Fame. Watch on Netflix