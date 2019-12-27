What’s new on Netflix? Best movies and TV shows released daily

From the largest Netflix Authentic movies to one of the best TV reveals accessible within the streaming universe, try the best way to get probably the most out of your subscription with all one of the best new releases to look at on Netflix.

With a brand new present or movie to stream added to the listing every single day, you’ll by no means be caught for what to look at on Netflix once more…

Thursday 26th December: You – season two

The second season of this thriller sees the unhinged Joe transfer to Los Angeles underneath a brand new title, the place he turns into infatuated with one other unlucky lady. Watch on Netflix

Learn our full You season two assessment

Tuesday 24th December: Misplaced in House – season two

Picks up with the Robinson household who’re nonetheless misplaced within the deepest reaches of house, exploring weirder planets within the hunt for his or her misplaced robotic. Watch on Netflix

Monday 23rd December: Million Pound Menu

BBC collection introduced by First Dates’ beloved maître d’ Fred Sirieix, during which budding restaurateurs bid for funding for his or her madcap and infrequently sensible concepts. Watch on Netflix

Sunday 22nd December: The Two Popes

Sir Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce star as Pope Benedict XVI and his successor Pope Francis in a fictionalised new drama exploring their one-of-a-kind handover of non secular energy. Watch on Netflix

Saturday 21st December: Vacation Rush

A radio DJ loses every thing however finds new methods to attach along with his household on this candy seasonal film. Watch on Netflix

Friday 20th December: The Witcher

Henry Cavill stars as monster-hunter Geralt of Rivia on this gritty fantasy drama. Watch on Netflix

Thursday 19th December: Don’t F**ok with Cats: Looking an Web Killer

True crime collection that tells the story of a bunch of newbie on-line detectives pulled right into a darkish underworld. Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 18th December: Soundtrack season one

This romantic musical drama following a various group of individuals in LA who’re related by love and music was initially meant to be a Fox pilot, however Netflix swooped in and ordered a full season when it finally wasn’t picked up by the community. Jenna Dewan (Step Up, World of Dance) stars. Watch on Netflix