What’s on TV on Christmas Eve?

By Kelly Anne Taylor

On Christmas Eve the BBC, ITV, Channel four (and extra!) are all serving up some thrilling telly treats to get you in festive spirits for the large day!

If you happen to’re planning your Christmas viewing prematurely, try one of the best exhibits to observe on Christmas Eve!

Frozen – 3pm BBC One

Launched on Thanksgiving 2013, Walt Disney has been giving thanks for Frozen ever since; it’s the highest-grossing animated movie of all time (threatened solely by Frozen II). Elsa and Ana have been laborious to “let go” on this fabulously wintry Disney musical celebrating sisterhood.

Elsa’s kingdom is cursed into an everlasting winter, whereby her coronary heart have to be thawed by an “act of true love”. There’s buckets of humour within the form of snowman Olaf and it’s an amazing movie to sing alongside to.

Carols from King’s – 5pm BBC Two

When the chorister fills the traditional partitions and vaults of King’s School, Cambridge with the primary verse of As soon as in Royal David’s Metropolis, it appears like a punctuation level of the yr – and the actual begin of Christmas.

Launched in 1918 to deliver a extra imaginative method to worship, ‘A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols’ is now broadcast to hundreds of thousands of individuals world wide. The road-up contains: O Little City of Bethlehem and Away in a Supervisor alongside classes that recount the unconventional thriller of Christmas. There may be all the time a brand new, specifically commissioned carol, too!

Christmas College Problem – 7:30pm BBC Two

BBC / ITV Studios / Rachel Joseph

A Christmas-themed quiz for distinguished college alumni. Tune in to observe Birmingham Metropolis College graduates (actor, Carol Boyd and gardener, Bunny Guinness) play Wadham School, Oxford graduates (journalists, Anne McElvoy and Jonathan Freedland) for a spot within the semi-finals.

The Tiger Who Got here to Tea – 7:30pm, Channel four

The characters and animals on this animation have been delivered to life within the movie’s illustrations with respectful simplicity. Benedict Cumberbatch and David Oyelowo are among the many stars lending their voices to the festive TV adaptation of Judith Kerr’s beloved youngsters guide. On this story Sophie and her Mummy who obtain a fairly surprising go to from a ravenous feline. Unsurprisingly, Kerr cherished what she noticed of the movie earlier than she died in Might; it acts as a glowing tribute to the legacy that she has left behind. A particular must-watch for households.

Cinderella: After Ever After – 8pm Sky One

Was it fortunately ever after or a monumental fail? David Walliams co-writes and stars in a fairy-tale sequel aimed toward youngsters who love his books and for the adults who’ve loved studying alongside. Exploring life for Cinderella post-slipper-fitting, Walliams stars as Prince Charming and Sian Gibson as Cinderella. The plot thickens as we reunite with Cinder’s depraved stepmother who schemes to take over Fairyland.

Not Going Out – 10pm BBC One

BBC/Avalon/Mark Johnson

Followers of the hit British sitcom Not Going Out can anticipate gags, one strains and mayhem on this yr’s Christmas particular ‘Driving Home for Christmas’. Tune in to observe Lee (Lee Mack) and Lucy (Sally Bretton) come out for some last-minute Christmas Eve procuring. As anticipated, issues don’t fairly go to plan for Lee, with a theft, an surprising journey deep into the countryside and a powerful automotive chase.

QI: Quizmas – 10pm BBC Two

If you happen to’re the kind of one who prefers a trivia truth to a joke in your Christmas cracker, you’ll love this festive version of QI.

Sandi Toksvig will host the “Quizmas” celebrations. Friends embody: Josh Widdicombe, Johnny Vegas and Sarah Pascoe. Anticipate straight questions, panellists to go off on a tangent and a few pub quiz disagreements despatched in by viewers. The episode kicks off with a “gift” of a query to common panellist, Alan Davies, which can be an absolute deal with for long-time viewers.

The Vicar of Dibley—10:40pm BBC One

Vicar of Dibley – Winter BBC

The award-winning sitcom starring Daybreak French because the Vicar of the agricultural parish of Dibley, is again for a Christmas particular during which Alice suggests an unconventional Nativity play. Written by Paul Mayhew Archer and Richard Curtis, viewers can anticipate hilarity, one-liners and a festive blast from the previous.