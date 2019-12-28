What’s on TV on New Year’s Eve?

By Kelly Anne Taylor

Overcrowded pubs? Extortionate taxis? An hour lengthy queue to the bar? Keep away from the trouble of New 12 months’s Eve, with these high TV suggestions for NYE.

The Queen – 12:45pm, ITV

Lacking her Majesty, the Queen post-series three of The Crown? Activate the telly to observe this Oscar-winning historic drama, starring Helen Mirren as Queen Elizabeth II and Michael Sheen as Prime Minister Tony Blair. Focussing on the royal response to the demise of Diana, Princess of Wales, within the wider context of republicanism, it is a splendidly poignant watch.

Hippos: Africa’s River Giants – 6pm, BBC Two

Nationwide treasure David Attenborough examines the lifetime of the hippopotamus on this Pure World movie.

The wildlife collection delves into the tales of unimaginable animals from a number of the most extraordinary locations on the planet. That includes unimaginable underwater footage, the programme reveals the true nature of the hippopotamus – the magnificent animal that can’t swim and but, is totally depending on water.

John Wilson Orchestra – 7pm, BBC 4

For a musical end to the yr, tune into watch John Wilson’s Orchestra on the BBC Proms. Recorded in August on the celebratory live performance, Wilson revives traditional scores and songs from the Warner Brothers studios. Widespread renditions embody ‘I Could Have Danced All Night’ from My Truthful Woman and The Deadwood Stage from Calamity Jane.

Billy Elliot – 9pm, BBC Two

Set in County Durham, through the miners’ strike in 1984, the movie follows Billy Elliot (Jamie Bell), an 11-year-old boy who aspires to develop into an expert dancer. Billy is shipped to a boxing class by his widowed father, however finds himself as a substitute in a ballet class. When Billy’s dad discovers his son dancing, he forbids Billy from returning to the ballet class. Will Billy let his dad’s needs get in the way in which of his desires?

The Graham Norton Present — 10:20pm, BBC One

Graham welcomes Tom Hanks to his well-known crimson couch, within the final present of the yr to speak about his position in Mr Rogers biopic A Lovely Day within the Neighbourhood. Line of Obligation star Stephen Graham might be speaking about new true crime drama White Home Farm and Motsi Mabusewill be discussing her unimaginable first collection as a choose on Strictly Come Dancing.

Jools’s Annual Hootenanny – 11:15pm, BBC Two

BBC/Michael Leckie

Jools Holland’s annual Hootenanny is returning to usher in 2020, and he’s bagged a stellar line-up for the favored New 12 months bash.

Jools and his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra might be joined by a bunch of massive music stars, together with Stormzy, La Roux and Stereophonics. Vastly profitable grime artist Stormzy, whose Glastonbury headline set made historical past earlier this yr, might be performing tracks from his second album Heavy is the Head together with hit single Crown.

New 12 months’s Eve Fireworks/Large Ben – 11:55pm, BBC One/ITV

Don’t need to depart your sofa, however need to enter the brand new yr with a bang? BBC One and ITV will each broadcasting stay scenes from the Thames Embankment (with the Beeb airing Craig David Rocks Large Ben Stay from 11:25pm) – bid goodbye to 2019 and welcome the brand new decade with a marvellous fireworks show.