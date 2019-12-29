What’s on TV on Sunday 29th December?

Travelling from London to Chester Zoo to Russia to the Himalayan mountains, the perfect TV for Sunday 29th December takes us throughout continents and across the globe, to satisfy scandalous politicians, comedians, barb-fish, lynx and a home-built Nepalese automotive.

The Secret Lifetime of the Zoo at Christmas— 7pm, Channel four

On this festive episode, Bactrian camels Becky and Mei-Li meet Sparky, a brand new addition to their flock. Within the aquarium, Clerk and Doris, long-term mascara barb fish companions, welcome three new females to their tank. Nonetheless not every thing goes as swimmingly within the pink panda pen, Nima and Koda discover themselves going by a tough patch.

Important Royal Ballet — 7pm, BBC4

On the Royal Opera Home in London’s Covent Backyard, Katie Derham explores the wealthy historical past of the Royal Ballet. Utilizing excerpts from performances from the previous ten years, we glance again at classics akin to Giselle and Swan Lake in addition to extra modern works. Derham delves behind the scenes speaking to profitable ballerinas, attending to the center of what it takes to be a dancer for the celebrated Royal Ballet.

Snow Cats and Me — 8pm, BBC2

Russia is a stronghold for the lynx, however tons of are saved in captivity. On this two-part sequence, Gordon Buchanan helps rescue 4 of those felines and steadily put together them for launch into the wild. Koshka and Miass have been held captive in cages in for years, compelled to breed for his or her kitten’s fur. However, earlier than they are often launched, severe work must be carried out to enhance their bodily, and psychological, situation.

The Trial of Christine Keeler — 9pm, BBC1

Sophie Cookson as Christine Keeler in The Trial of Christine Keeler (BBC)

This new BBC sequence dramatises the story of the political and sexual scandal that rocked sixties Britain, the affair between Secretary of State for Struggle John Profumo (Ben Miles) and 19-year-old showgirl Christine Keeler (Sophie Cookson). Shining a light-weight on of probably the most seismic of British political scandals, this sequence is ready to be vivid, illuminating and deeply well timed.

High Gear, Nepal Particular — 9pm, BBC2

Paddy McGuinness, Chris Harris and Freddie Flintoff on High Gear (BBC)

Paddy McGuinness, Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris sort out a high-altitude expedition from Kathmandu, the capital of Nepal, to the Forbidden Metropolis of Lo Manthang, on the far facet of the Himalayas. The journey can be difficult for even the hardiest new four×four. So, it proves much more troublesome for the trio as they’re driving an previous Peugeot, a tiny Renault and Nepal’s solely home-built automotive.

Joe Lycett: I’m About to Lose Management and I Assume Joe Lycett — 10pm, Channel four

Joe Lycett Nice British Stitching Bee

The comic, Joe Lycett, performs at London’s Apollo, in entrance of a sell-out crowd. This mischievous comedian’s stand-up present is hilarious. Full of puns, and rants about life’s irritations, Lycett likes to poke enjoyable on the ostentatious and does it effortlessly. He covers a variety of subjects together with: breaking into banks and taking up Olympic athletes.