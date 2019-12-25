What’s on TV this Christmas 2019?

It’s Christmas! It’s official. It’s time to cease working and going to high school – to eat an excessive amount of, put your feat up and get the telly on!

And this 12 months there’s an enormous quantity of TV treats so that you can get pleasure from throughout the most important broadcasters and streaming suppliers…

Right here’s the decide of what we predict you must watch!

Sit again, calm down and revel in…

Gavin & Stacey Christmas Particular – BBC One

Airs: Christmas Day at eight:30pm

A whole decade has handed since we have been final handled to a brand new episode of Gavin & Stacey, so the return of the beloved English-Welsh sitcom for a one-off Christmas particular is an undisputed spotlight of the festive TV calendar.

Authentic solid members Ruth Jones, James Corden, Matthew Horne, Joanna Web page, Rob Brydon, Larry Lamb, Melanie Walters and Alison Steadman all return for the hour-long particular, which has been confirmed for BBC One’s Christmas Day line-up.

A Christmas Carol – BBC One

Airs: 22nd-24th December at 9pm

Few literary works have been tailored with fairly as a lot regularity as Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, and with good motive – the 19th century fable stays the king of all Christmas tales.

This time it’s Man Pearce’s flip to comply with within the footsteps of Albert Finney, Patrick Stewart and Michael Caine and declare “Bah, humbug!” The Australian actor is joined on this three-part particular by Charlotte Riley, Stephen Graham, Andy Serkis and Vinette Robinson.

Worzel Gummidge – BBC One

Airs: Boxing Day at 6:20pm, 27th December at 7pm

The traditional kids’s sitcom is ready for a festive reboot, with Mackenzie Criminal changing Jon Pertwee because the eponymous scarecrow who involves life. Based mostly on the traditional kids’s books by Barbara Euphan Todd, it can include two hour-long episodes.

Each have been written by Detectorists star Criminal himself, with a slew of comedy legends – together with Michael Palin, Zoë Wanamaker, Steve Pemberton and Vicki Pepperdine – becoming a member of him within the solid.

Name The Midwife – BBC One

Airs: Christmas Day at 7pm

The interval drama has change into a staple of the Christmas Day viewing schedule, and this 12 months’s festive particular – which completed filming as way back as Might – will mark the beginning of the ninth season of the hit present.

Miriam Margoyles returns to the solid following her Name the Midwife debut in 2018’s Christmas particular, because the crew journey to an idyllic Scottish island to offer a lot wanted help for the residents. Jenny Agutter (Sister Julienne), Linda Bassett (Nurse Crane), Judy Parfitt (Sister Monica Joan) and Fenella Woolgar (Sister Hilda) additionally star.

Mimi and the Mountain Dragon – BBC One

Airs: Boxing Day at three:20pm

Based mostly on a preferred Michael Morpurgo ebook, this animated kids’s Christmas journey appears to be like set to be an actual deal with – and probably one thing that may very well be talked about in the identical breath as The Snowman in years to come back.

That includes a rating by Oscar award-winning composer Rachel Portman and based mostly on unique illustrations by Emily Gravett, the 25-minute program tells the story of a shy woman who discovers a child dragon in her household woodshed, and the journey she subsequently embarks on to return it to its mom.

Not Going Out Christmas Particular – BBC One



BBC/Avalon/Mark Johnson

Airs: Christmas Eve, 10pm

Lee Mack’s comedy collection – which has now run for 10 collection – follows up its profitable Halloween particular with a festive version, with Lee (Lee Mack) and Lucy (Sally Bretton) coming out on a last-minute Christmas Eve mission for the youngsters, resulting in an sudden journey into the deepest, darkest countryside…

Mrs Brown’s Boys – BBC One

Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas BBC

Airs: Christmas Day at 10:30pm, New Yr’s Day at 10:30pm

An everyday collection of Mrs Brown’s Boys hasn’t aired since 2013, however the sitcom is one other present which has firmly established its place on the Christmas Day schedule – and there’s no change this 12 months. We’re but to listen to extra particulars about this 12 months’s particular, however we’ll let as quickly as we do.

The Nice Christmas Bake Off – Channel four

Airs: Christmas Day at 8pm, New Yr’s Day at 7:40pm

Prue, Paul, Noel and Sandy return to the tent not as soon as however twice over the festive interval with two thrilling specials.

The primary sees favourites from earlier seasons – together with 2017’s Yan and Tom in addition to Briony and Terry from 2018 – return to the tent, and can apparently function a efficiency from Standing Quo.

The second festive version will kind a part of New Yr’s Day’s TV providing, and can see the solid of hit sitcom Derry Ladies put their baking abilities to the check.

The Snail And The Whale – BBC One

Airs: Christmas Day at 2:30pm

The BBC has solid a contemporary Christmas custom of airing kids’s tales written by The Gruffalo creator Julia Donaldson, and dropped at life with animation from Magic Mild Photos.

Boasting a wonderful voice solid that features Sally Hawkins (The Form of Water), Rob Brydon (Gavin & Stacey) and Cariad Lloyd (Peep Present), The Snail and the Whale tells the story of a tiny snail with big ambition who hitches a journey on the tail of a humpback whale.

The Trial of Christine Keeler – BBC One



Airs: 29th-30th December at 9pm

The Christmas interval wouldn’t be full with out a new status drama from the BBC – and this 12 months we’ll be handled to a historic collection based mostly on an notorious 1960’s scandal.

The six-parter, which boasts a powerful solid together with Sophie Cookson, James Norton, Ellie Bamber and Ben Miles, focuses on the girl on the coronary heart of the Profumo Affair – Christine Keeler. It tells a human story concerning the sexual and cultural politics of an iconic second in historical past.

Bancroft – ITV

Airs: New Yr’s Day at 9pm

The festive interval additionally marks the return of homicide detective DCI Elizabeth Bancroft, for a second three-part collection. Sarah Parish is again within the lead position, whereas the supporting solid contains Charlotte Hope, David Avery and Jacqueline Boatswain.

Cinderella: After Ever After – Sky One

Sky’s huge Christmas particular this 12 months is an unique drama starring David Walliams, Sian Gibson, Celia Imrie and Sir Tom Courtenay.

Choosing up the place the traditional Cinderella story takes off, the present explores Cinderella’s post-marriage misery – as she involves phrases with the annoying habits of Prince Charming and begins to query if deciding on a life-partner based mostly on the dimensions of a shoe was such an incredible concept in any case.

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Particular – BBC One

Airs: Christmas Day at four:40pm

It’s arduous to think about a BBC One Christmas Day schedule that doesn’t embody Strictly, and also you don’t need to as Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman return to host one other festive extravaganza this 12 months.

Six well-known faces from earlier collection – together with Joe Sugg and Gemma Atkinson – will pull their dancing sneakers on another time as they bid to impress the studio viewers and take house the particular Christmas trophy.

It’s Not the Robbie Williams Christmas Present – ITV

Airs: eighth December, 8pm

Robbie Williams, takes to the stage for a brand-new leisure particular, treating the viewers to an evening of music and leisure as he performs a choice of his hits and a few Christmas classics – with assist from some superstar company.

Filmed on the newly restored Alexandra Palace Theatre, it additionally guarantees new songs from Robbie’s Christmas album The Christmas Current.

Ball and Boe: A Very Merry Christmas – ITV

The 2 singing heavyweights, Alfie Boe and Michael Ball, return for a one off particular as they carry out festive favourites alongside some model new materials – full with an array of superstar company.

Michael Ball stated of the present, “It appears like Christmas has come early! Again collectively for our third TV particular, this time celebrating the season of excellent will with some wonderful company and one of the best music. All with a sprinkling of tinsel and fairy mud. It’s the recipe for an ideal pre-Christmas snuggle…and that’s simply me and Alfie!”

Martin’s Shut – BBC 4

Airs: Christmas Eve at 10pm

Written and directed by Mark Gatiss, this ghost story is predicated on a brief story by MR James and follows a courtroom case by which the accused appears to have been visited by the ghost of his sufferer.

If follows Gatiss’s festive supernatural drama The Useless Room, which aired on the channel on Christmas Eve 2014, and one other MR James adaptation by Gatiss, The Tractate Middoth, in 2013.

This time, the solid is headlined by Peter Capaldi, with Wilf Scolding (Recreation of Thrones) and Elliot Levey (Homicide on the Orient Categorical) additionally starring.