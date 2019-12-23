News

What’s open and closed in Toronto on Christmas Day

December 24, 2019
Merry Christmas!

Please word the Toronto Solar is not going to publish a print version on Christmas Day.

Here’s a record of what’s open and closed in Toronto on Christmas.

OPEN

— The TTC will function on a Sunday service schedule.

— GO Transit will run on a Sunday service schedule.

— Vacationer points of interest such because the CN Tower (9 a.m.-Eight p.m.), Ripley’s Aquarium (9 a.m.-11 p.m) can be open.

— Some grocery shops.

CLOSED

— All Beer Retailer areas closed

— All LCBO shops can be closed.

— Most grocery shops.

— All authorities workplaces can be closed as will the put up workplace and banks.

— Malls, such because the Eaton Centre, Vaughan Mills, Yorkdale, Fairview Mall

Scarborough City Centre, and Sherway Gardens will all be closed.

— The Royal Ontario Museum, the Toronto Zoo and the Hockey Corridor of Fame and Canada’s Wonderland will all be closed.

