What’s Really Going On Between AEW & NJPW

New Japan Professional Wrestling didn’t like shedding Kenny Omega and different stars to All Elite Wrestling. The 2 firms remained distant for some time leaving followers to want they might come to some type of working settlement.

Throughout Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez summarized the present scenario between AEW and NJPW. The 2 firms haven’t introduced something substantial, however they’re nearer to being pleasant now.

“The two sides are, how can I say this? So, AEW allowed New Japan to promote this Tanahashi/Jericho match using the AEW Championship belt. So, Tanahashi did an interview with Tokyo Sport and said if I beat Chris Jericho I want a shot at the AEW Title. Chris Jericho then did a response saying if you win I will give you a shot at the AEW Title.” “Things have changed to the point where Tony Khan and AEW are allowing New Japan to use the AEW Belt on the show. With all that said I know everyone got very, very excited, but I fully expect Chris Jericho to beat Hiroshi Tanahashi. I fully expect that nothing substantial is going to be changing in the next couple of days, for the next couple of weeks, maybe ever.”

NJPW utilizing the AEW Title for his or her storyline might be an enormous deal, but it surely may additionally be nothing. The very fact is that these two firms weren’t near any form of relationship, however now that’s not the case.

The door isn’t absolutely open between the 2 firms, but it surely may be cracked. It may not be an amazing thought to wager any cash on the 2 firms asserting a partnership anytime quickly.

When you use the quotes on this article credit score Ringside Information