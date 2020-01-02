What’s the difference between the Golden Globes and the Oscars?

Frederic J. Brown/Getty Photographs

For starters, the Golden Globes and the Oscars differ barely within the content material mediums they acknowledge.

The Golden Globe Awards honor each movies and tv sequence, in addition to the varied individuals who create them, and provides out trophies in 25 classes (14 in movie and 11 in tv) plus the Cecil B. DeMille Award for Lifetime Achievement in Movement Footage and the Carol Burnett Award for Lifetime Achievement in Tv. They embody the next:

Greatest Movement Image – Drama

Greatest Movement Image – Musical or Comedy

Greatest Movement Image – Overseas Language

Greatest Movement Image – Animated

Greatest Director – Movement Image

Greatest Actor – Movement Image Drama

Greatest Actor – Movement Image Musical or Comedy

Greatest Actress – Movement Image Drama

Greatest Actress – Movement Image Musical or Comedy

Greatest Supporting Actor – Movement Image

Greatest Supporting Actress – Movement Image

Greatest Screenplay – Movement Image

Greatest Authentic Rating – Movement Image

Greatest Authentic Tune – Movement Image

Greatest Tv Sequence – Drama

Greatest Tv Sequence – Musical or Comedy

Greatest Miniseries or Tv Movie

Greatest Actor – Tv Sequence Drama

Greatest Actor – Tv Sequence Musical or Comedy

Greatest Actor – Miniseries or Tv Movie

Greatest Actress – Tv Sequence Drama

Greatest Actress – Tv Sequence Musical or Comedy

Greatest Actress – Miniseries or TV Movie

Greatest Supporting Actor – Sequence, Miniseries, or TV Movie

Greatest Supporting Actress – Sequence, Miniseries, or TV Movie

The Oscars, alternatively, acknowledge movies solely, and has 24 foremost awards. Different awards, aptly often called Particular Academy Awards, are given on a case-by-case foundation, and embody the Academy Honorary Award, the Academy Scientific and Technical Award, the Gordon E. Sawyer Award, the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award, and the Academy Particular Achievement Award, which was discontinued in 1995 and introduced again in 2017 (however not in 2018 or 2019). The primary Academy Awards classes are as follows:

Greatest Image

Greatest Director

Greatest Actor

Greatest Actress

Greatest Supporting Actor

Greatest Supporting Actress

Greatest Animated Function Movie

Greatest Animated Quick Movie

Greatest Cinematography

Greatest Costume Design

Greatest Documentary – Function

Greatest Documentary – Quick Topic

Greatest Movie Enhancing

Greatest Worldwide Function Movie

Greatest Stay-Motion Quick Movie

Greatest Make-up and Hairstyling

Greatest Authentic Rating

Greatest Authentic Tune

Greatest Manufacturing Design

Greatest Sound Enhancing

Greatest Sound Mixing

Greatest Visible Results

Greatest Tailored Screenplay

Greatest Authentic Screenplay