What’s the difference between the Golden Globes and the Oscars?

For starters, the Golden Globes and the Oscars differ barely within the content material mediums they acknowledge.
The Golden Globe Awards honor each movies and tv sequence, in addition to the varied individuals who create them, and provides out trophies in 25 classes (14 in movie and 11 in tv) plus the Cecil B. DeMille Award for Lifetime Achievement in Movement Footage and the Carol Burnett Award for Lifetime Achievement in Tv. They embody the next:
Greatest Movement Image – Drama
Greatest Movement Image – Musical or Comedy
Greatest Movement Image – Overseas Language
Greatest Movement Image – Animated
Greatest Director – Movement Image
Greatest Actor – Movement Image Drama
Greatest Actor – Movement Image Musical or Comedy
Greatest Actress – Movement Image Drama
Greatest Actress – Movement Image Musical or Comedy
Greatest Supporting Actor – Movement Image
Greatest Supporting Actress – Movement Image
Greatest Screenplay – Movement Image
Greatest Authentic Rating – Movement Image
Greatest Authentic Tune – Movement Image
Greatest Tv Sequence – Drama
Greatest Tv Sequence – Musical or Comedy
Greatest Miniseries or Tv Movie
Greatest Actor – Tv Sequence Drama
Greatest Actor – Tv Sequence Musical or Comedy
Greatest Actor – Miniseries or Tv Movie
Greatest Actress – Tv Sequence Drama
Greatest Actress – Tv Sequence Musical or Comedy
Greatest Actress – Miniseries or TV Movie
Greatest Supporting Actor – Sequence, Miniseries, or TV Movie
Greatest Supporting Actress – Sequence, Miniseries, or TV Movie
The Oscars, alternatively, acknowledge movies solely, and has 24 foremost awards. Different awards, aptly often called Particular Academy Awards, are given on a case-by-case foundation, and embody the Academy Honorary Award, the Academy Scientific and Technical Award, the Gordon E. Sawyer Award, the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award, and the Academy Particular Achievement Award, which was discontinued in 1995 and introduced again in 2017 (however not in 2018 or 2019). The primary Academy Awards classes are as follows:
Greatest Image
Greatest Director
Greatest Actor
Greatest Actress
Greatest Supporting Actor
Greatest Supporting Actress
Greatest Animated Function Movie
Greatest Animated Quick Movie
Greatest Cinematography
Greatest Costume Design
Greatest Documentary – Function
Greatest Documentary – Quick Topic
Greatest Movie Enhancing
Greatest Worldwide Function Movie
Greatest Stay-Motion Quick Movie
Greatest Make-up and Hairstyling
Greatest Authentic Rating
Greatest Authentic Tune
Greatest Manufacturing Design
Greatest Sound Enhancing
Greatest Sound Mixing
Greatest Visible Results
Greatest Tailored Screenplay
Greatest Authentic Screenplay
