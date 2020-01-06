Fox/Disney

20th Century Fox, now an entirely owned subsidiary of the Walt Disney Company, has unleashed its newest trailer for The New Mutants, the ultimate belated entry into its X-Males movie sequence. The flick will quickly arrive in theaters after a particularly troubled, two-and-a-half yr post-production course of; at a number of factors, observers believed that Disney (which acquired Fox in early 2019) would launch the flick on to Hulu, if in any respect.

In opposition to all odds, although, the brand new trailer is creepily efficient — and it is soundtracked by an eerie tune which you will simply have heard earlier than. It is an ethereal, fittingly spooky cowl of a basic tune: 1979’s “Another Brick in the Wall, Pt. 2,” which was a #1 smash hit for one of many top-selling rock bands of all time, Pink Floyd.

The music’s lyrics are so minimal that we will (and can) reprint them of their entirety right here. They’re: “We don’t need no education / We don’t need no thought control / No dark sarcasm in the classroom / Teacher leave them kids alone / Hey! Teacher! / Leave them kids alone / All in all, you’re just / Another brick in the wall.”

Within the new spot, the flick’s 5 foremost characters — Dani (Blu Hunt), Rahne (Maisie Williams), Sam (Charlie Heaton), Roberto (Henry Zaga), and Illyana (Anya Taylor-Pleasure) — are in some form of establishment underneath the watchful eye of Dr. Cecilia Reyes (Alice Braga). We get a number of clues, although, that each one is just not because it appears — and if this music is any indication, these youngsters might want to discover their internal rebels in the event that they ever wish to escape.