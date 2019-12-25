WhatsApp Dark Mode Reportedly Ready For Android & iOS Phones; To Be Rolled Out Soon For Some Users

WhatsApp | Representational Picture | (Picture Credit: IANS)

San Francisco, Dec 25: WhatsApp‘s long-awaited darkish mode characteristic is lastly prepared for launch and reportedly a few of its customers have already examined it. The Fb-owned messaging app has been teasing the darkish theme for months and is but to announce a launch date, impartial.co.uk reported on Tuesday. Web site WaBetaInfo, which follows developments with the beta model of the app, has additionally revealed that the darkish theme replace is prepared for the Android model of WhatsApp. Moreover, the iOS darkish theme can also be almost set for launch. Merry Christmas 2019 Needs and Messages: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Picture Greetings, Fb Quotes and SMS Templates for the Vacation Season.

WhatsApp can also be testing a brand new beta replace for iOS customers which might convey options like cover muted standing replace, splash display and app badge enhancements, amongst others.

WhatsApp’s new splash display would basically let customers see the WhatsApp emblem every time they open the app on their iPhones. That is additionally accessible on the Android beta app. Final week, WhatsApp added a brand new privateness setting, which is able to let customers determine whether or not they need to be part of a bunch on the messaging platform or not.

To allow it, customers must go to “Settings” within the app, then faucet Account, Privateness and Teams and choose one in every of three choices: “Everyone,” “My Contacts,” or “My Contacts Except”.