WhatsApp down in Britain, Europe and Asia

WhatsApp goes down throughout Britain, Europe and Asia with hundreds saying they cannot ship or obtain texts
- Customers are unable to ship and obtain messages in elements of London and Paris
- Worst affected areas are in Germany, Belgium, Netherlands and Dubai
- Fb-owned messaging app will get 500million individuals utilizing it on daily basis
By Lara Keay For Mailonline
Revealed: | Up to date:
WhatsApp is down for hundreds of individuals throughout the UK, Europe and Asia.
Customers began bemoaning not having the ability to ship and obtain messages on Sunday morning.
Greater than 500million individuals use the app, which is owned by Fb, on daily basis.
Based on Down Detector London is the worst affected space in Britain, with Paris, giant swathes of Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands going through outages.
Areas of Asia and the Center East, together with Dubai, India and Malaysia are additionally struggling issues.
WhatsApp is down for hundreds of individuals throughout the UK, Europe and Asia
Based on Down Detector London is the worst affected space in Britain, with Paris, giant swathes of Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands going through outages
