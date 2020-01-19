WhatsApp down in Britain, Europe and Asia

By Lara Keay For Mailonline

Revealed: 08:06 EST, 19 January 2020 | Up to date: 08:06 EST, 19 January 2020

WhatsApp is down for hundreds of individuals throughout the UK, Europe and Asia.

Customers began bemoaning not having the ability to ship and obtain messages on Sunday morning.

Greater than 500million individuals use the app, which is owned by Fb, on daily basis.

Based on Down Detector London is the worst affected space in Britain, with Paris, giant swathes of Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands going through outages.

Areas of Asia and the Center East, together with Dubai, India and Malaysia are additionally struggling issues.

WhatsApp is down for hundreds of individuals throughout the UK, Europe and Asia