WhatsApp users beware! These phones won’t be supported from Feb 1

WhatsApp is the world’s hottest messaging platform, so standard that it clocked 5 billion downloads on the Android platform alone. However come subsequent week, numerous Android and iOS smartphones will not be supported by the biggest cross-platform IM app.

WhatsApp up to date its FAQ part to inform a number of of its customers that the app will not be capable to run on some telephones. In case you’re utilizing an previous Android smartphone or an iPhone, it’s attainable that WhatsApp will not proceed to work as normal.

In accordance with the FAQ part, smartphones working on Android v2.three.7 and decrease or iOS eight and decrease will not be appropriate with WhatsApp February 1, 2020, onwards. Customers of those outdated variations of Android and iOS smartphones will not be capable to create new accounts or re-verify current accounts.

WhatsApp replaceKIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP/Getty Photographs

WhatsApp customers can replace their smartphones with the newest working system to proceed utilizing the app. WhatsApp recommends utilizing smartphones with Android four.zero.three or later and iOS 9 variations. If the smartphone is ineligible for an replace, the following most suitable choice is to improve the cellphone itself.

save your chats?

In case you’ve no plans to proceed utilizing WhatsApp, however would want to protect your chats this is what it’s worthwhile to do. Customers can take a backup of their chats in a couple of easy steps.

Open WhatsApp

Open the chat you want to export

Select the “export chat” possibility from the menu

Choose the choice to export chat with or with out media and export your conversations to your e mail deal with

Upcoming WhatsApp options

One of many primary causes for WhatsApp to finish help on older variations of Android and iOS is that some options would possibly cease functioning. However should you’ve been monitoring growth about WhatsApp, there are numerous thrilling options arising. For example, the darkish mode has been lengthy within the pipeline, however we’d lastly be seeing the characteristic arrive prior to later.