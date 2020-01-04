Wheat Ridge names deputy chief from Maryland as new police chief

Chris Murtha, a deputy chief in Prince George’s County, Md., has been named as the brand new Wheat Ridge police chief.

Metropolis Supervisor Patrick Goff stated in an announcement Friday that Murtha was chosen after a nationwide search. Murtha, who accepted the conditional supply pending closing background screenings, is scheduled to begin Feb. 10.

Murtha is the deputy chief for the patrol bureau of Prince George’s County Police Division. He was instrumental in adopting a brand new information administration system, automated pace enforcement and license plate readers, Wheat Ridge officers stated.

In his present place, Murtha oversees requires service by patrol to the College of Maryland, FedEx Discipline, Nationwide Harbor Conference Middle, Joint Base Andrews-Naval Air Facility Washington, residence of Air Power One, and different venues.

The previous Denver resident has 23 years of expertise in legislation enforcement.

“I have focused on creating positive community relationships to move our agency forward in a progressive direction,” Murtha stated.

Murtha acquired his bachelor’s diploma in political science from the College of New Hampshire and a certificates from the Police Government Analysis Discussion board’s Senior Administration Institute for Police. He’ll succeed Dan Brennan, who retired in July.

The Wheat Ridge Police Division has 84 sworn and 24.5 non-sworn staff.