Wheelchair user slams Starbucks after revamp sees coffee shop install only trendy high tables

By Jo Tweedy For Mailonline

Revealed: 11:37 EST, 14 January 2020 | Up to date: 11:44 EST, 14 January 2020

A disabled lady has expressed her anger on the design of two recently-revamped central London branches of Starbucks, saying the corporate is discriminating towards wheelchair customers by solely having excessive tables of their inside.

Wheelchair-user Ann Webster, from Derbyshire, shared on Twitter a picture of herself with one of many excessive tables, which include excessive stools, within the St Pancras station department of the worldwide espresso chain.

The general public servant wrote: ‘I went alongside to the refurbished Starbucks at St Pancras Worldwide and disabled individuals have certainly been banished to drink outdoors – no commonplace peak tables inside in any respect.’

Webster adopted up with the hashtags: ‘#takingthedis #EqualityAct #lessfavourabletreatment’

Scroll down for video

Wheelchair consumer Ann Webster, a public servant from Derbyshire, visited the newly renovated department of Starbucks at St Pancras station and found that the espresso big had eliminated all accessible seating in favour of excessive tables, with regular peak tables positioned outdoors the department

The espresso firm responded to Mrs Websters preliminary complaints after recognizing of her within the retailer on Twitter

The response to Ann Webster’s criticism defined that the corporate was attempting to encourage a ‘seize and go’ tradition within the retailer and stated that they had been

The St Pancras Starbucks department, near the Eurostar terminal within the London station and open 24 hours a day, underwent a renovation in 2019 and seems to have eliminated all accessible seating for disabled prospects.

Webster adopted up her tweet with one other, which learn: ‘They’ve the usual tables outdoors within the chilly and the excessive ones inside – discuss much less beneficial remedy.’

She informed MailOnline that the employees in retailer had been ‘had been pretty and so apologetic, however there was nothing they might do.’

After Webster’s tweet was noticed by a member of the Starbucks Twitter account workforce, she was reassured that ‘senior administration’ would have a look at the difficulty.

Nevertheless, greater than a month on, she says the corporate has gone ‘silent’ on her after initially responding to her criticism to say that the ‘new and improved’ design of the shop was designed to cater for the ‘take-away’ market.

A district supervisor for the corporate stated whereas designers deliberate ‘thoughtfully’ to make the shop simply accessible to all prospects, it hadn’t been attainable.

They wrote: ‘Sadly with this new lay-out we have now tried to make changes the place attainable however on some events this has not been attainable [SIC].’

Webster was then invited to get pleasure from ‘one other department’ as a substitute.

Below the Equality Act of 2010, shops are required to take constructive steps to take away the obstacles individuals face due to a incapacity. Corporations should guarantee a disabled particular person receives the identical providers, so far as attainable, as somebody who’s not disabled.

After responding saying that the corporate was discriminating towards disabled prospects, she shared the correspondence on social media, sparking fury from others.

@Esther_Leighton wrote: ‘Such an terrible reply. What little bit of ‘anticipatory’ do they wrestle to know? A combination of tables ought to have been supplied.’

@MikScarlet added: ‘Go get them. There isn’t any excuse. This refit took out sitting tables so eradicating accessible options.’

@EmmaisaChampion penned: ‘That is terrible. I’m very brief, have hip, knee and again issues so climbing as much as get onto a type of stools can be actually troublesome for me too. What about youngsters? Infants in buggies?’

Webster informed MailOnline that she had been alerted to the re-fit at Starbucks by one other Twitter consumer, Christiane Hyperlink, who had already tweeted the corporate after discovering an identical state of affairs at a London Bridge Starbucks retailer.

Hyperlink wrote: Oi @StarbucksUK, your newly refurbished retailer at St Pancras station has no wheelchair accessible tables inside anymore. Similar at London Bridge. So disabled individuals sit within the chilly or what’s your plan?’

MailOnline has contacted Starbucks for remark.