When Ajith got a call from Vijay

11 sinking cities to vanish by 2100













The followers of Ajith and Vijay would possibly get into arguments on the drop of the hat, however the actors have at all times maintained cordial relationship. It comes from the truth that they’ve mutual respect for one another’s works. Now, right here is yet one more instance the place Thalapathy congratulated Thala after watching his movie.

Ajith Kumar and Vijay.PR Handout

Vijay Congratulates Vijay

Nicely, SA Chandrasekhar, father of Vijay, has mentioned that Vijay congratulated Ajith and director Siruthai Siva after watching Viswasam. This, he revealed on the Vikatan Awards just lately after presenting Finest Leisure Film of the Yr for the movie, which hit the screens for Pongal 2019.

SA Chandrasekhar’s feedback have been welcomed by the final viewers, who need the followers of each the actors to know in regards to the good relationship shared by Ajith-Vijay and cease fights over trivial issues.

Within the current years, the fights between Ajith and Vijay followers have intensified to an extent the place they dragged the members of the family of each the actors into their points. No quantity of messages from the actors to cease these clashes has helped the trigger as they proceed to have interaction in war-of-words now and again.

SAC’s Reward for Nerkonda Paarvai

A few months in the past, SA Chandrasekhar had praised Ajith Kumar’s Nerkonda Paarvai. He had appreciated the actor for letting go his picture to do a message-oriented film. Speaking about Viswasam, the filmmaker mentioned that he was into tears whereas watching the father-daughter sentimental portion.

SA Chandrasekhar impressed with Ajith’s Nerkonda Paarvai.PR Handout

He additionally had acknowledged that Ajith and Vijay are good mates and go to one another’s residence, frequently.

In the meantime, Ajith is busy with H Vinoth’s subsequent film Valimai. The capturing of the movie is occurring at a brisk tempo. Whereas Vijay is engaged on Grasp, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.