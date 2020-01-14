When Ameesha Patel was kicked out of movies because of Sanjay Dutt (Throwback)

Ameesha Patel and Sanjay Dutt

Bollywood is kind of unpredictable. Acts of revenge are a standard sight. When Vivek Oberoi had revealed in Farah Khan’s chat present how the complete business had sidelined him over his notorious spat with Salman Khan, it was an eye-opener for a lot of on how the business works and the best way the strings are connected.

Vivek Oberoi shouldn’t be the one star to have suffered the aftermath of an unsightly spat. Ameesha Patel has additionally gone by one thing related. All of it started within the yr 2012 when the who’s who of Bollywood have been current at David Dhawan’s elder son Rohit Dhawan’s sangeet ceremony in Goa. Sanjay Dutt with spouse Maanyaata and Ameesha Patel have been among the many visitors.

Celebs at Rohit Dhawan’s sangeet ceremony

In accordance with a Occasions Of India report, Ameesha got here to the sangeet carrying a chaniya-choli that left most of her cleavage uncovered. Dutt is protecting of the actress as she was good mates together with his spouse Manyata till lately and likewise has been his co-star in a number of movies. He requested her to cover-up. Then he went a step forward, took her dupatta from her shoulder and draped it round her to make her look ‘first rate’, an act that didn’t go down nicely with Ameesha.

If studies are to be believed, Ameesha didn’t like Sanjay Dutt’s gesture and questioned him on telling her how she needs to be dressing. An business insider revealed, “Sanju is a very traditional guy who doesn’t like women wearing revealing outfits. He politely told her that she was like his sister and shouldn’t dress like that. He also took her dupatta (which she had taken on the side) and covered her bosom.”

“He never imagined that she would have a problem with that. But Ameesha just took off. She started screaming and yelling at Dutt asking him who was he to tell her such things and what she did was none of his business. Sanju was taken aback and quietly walked off from the scene of the ‘crime’. The next day he flew back to Mumbai,” the insider added.

Ameesha Patel with Ranbir Kapoor

Many individuals tried to mellow down the state of affairs however Ameesha paid no heed to anybody. The repercussions of the identical have been quickly to happen when Ameesha was faraway from two films – one being David Dhawan and the opposite, Priyadarshan – as Sanjay Dutt had denied working with the actress.

Finally, when nothing labored, Ameesha went onto nullify the rumours saying that nothing of such type had occurred on the celebration and Sanjay Dutt has all the time been protecting of the actress. “Sanju is very protective about me. He’s such a dear friend that he can never ever misbehave. In fact, Sanju would himself kill if someone would try to touch me. He wouldn’t allow even a fly to hurt me. All these cheap rumors of ‘misbehavior’ is sheer nonsense and spread by jealous losers,” she was quoted as saying by TOI.

Ameesha’s phrases had no which means after the mess was created and ever since then none may assist Ameesha’s dipping profession to sail easy.