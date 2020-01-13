When are the 2020 Oscar nominations released? Where can I watch them and who will be nominated?

Awards season is now in full swing, and with loads of films in competition all anybody needs to know is when the Oscar nominations for 2020 will likely be introduced.
And fortunately, we don’t have lengthy to attend. The total checklist of nominations will likely be revealed (through the under livestream) by actors John Cho and Issa Rae on Monday 13th January, with the stream working from 5.18am-5.41am Pacific Time (that’s 1.18-1.41pm UK time).
You may watch the nominations as they unfold within the stream above, forward of the hostless ceremony happening on Sunday ninth February the place the ultimate winners will likely be introduced.
Anticipate loads of nods for movies like Todd Philips’ Joker (which racked up a powerful raft of nominations for the movie Baftas and gained two Golden Globes), Sam Mendes’ World Conflict One drama 1917, Quentin Tarantino’s As soon as Upon a Time…In Hollywood and Martin Scorsese’s Netflix crime drama The Irishman.
Extra wildcard entries like Rocketman, Knives Out, Hustlers, Little Ladies, Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit may additionally flip up, although it’s much less certain that every one of those explicit films may have been chosen for the shortlist, deserving although they might be.
It’s additionally doable that films like Lulu Wang’s The Farewell and Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite will choose up some vital nominations exterior the International Language class, with each movies attracting plaudits and nominations at different main ceremonies.
Within the appearing classes a nomination for Joaquin Phoenix in Joker appears nearly assured, and different nods may embrace Robert De Niro, Renee Zellweger, Scarlett Johansson, Leonardo DiCaprio, Adam Driver, Awkwafina, Tom Hanks, Joe Pesci, Laura Dern, Margot Robbie and Jennifer Lopez.
Verify again right here for the total checklist of nominations as and after they’re introduced.
BEST PICTURE
BEST DIRECTOR
BEST ACTOR
BEST ACTRESS
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Tom Hanks – A Lovely Day within the Neighbourhood
Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
Al Pacino – The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Brad Pitt – As soon as Upon A Time In Hollywood
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell
Laura Dern – Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh – Little Ladies
Margot Robbie – Bombshell
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM
Corpus Christi
Honeyland
Les Miserables
Ache & Glory
Parasite
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
Joker
Little Ladies
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Ladies
As soon as Upon A Time In Hollywood
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
American Manufacturing unit
The Cave
The Fringe of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
BEST SHORT DOCUMENTARY
In The Absence
Studying To Skateboard In a Warzone If You’re a Woman
Life Overtakes Me
St Louis Superman
Stroll Run ChaCha
BEST SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)
Dcera
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
BEST SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)
Brotherhood
Nefta Soccer Membership
The Neighbour’s Window
Saria
A Sister
BEST EDITING
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
BEST SOUND EDITING
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
As soon as Upon a Time In Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
BEST SOUND MIXING
Advert Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
As soon as Upon a Time In Hollywood
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
