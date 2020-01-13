When are the 2020 Oscar nominations released? Where can I watch them and who will be nominated?

Awards season is now in full swing, and with loads of films in competition all anybody needs to know is when the Oscar nominations for 2020 will likely be introduced.

And fortunately, we don’t have lengthy to attend. The total checklist of nominations will likely be revealed (through the under livestream) by actors John Cho and Issa Rae on Monday 13th January, with the stream working from 5.18am-5.41am Pacific Time (that’s 1.18-1.41pm UK time).

You may watch the nominations as they unfold within the stream above, forward of the hostless ceremony happening on Sunday ninth February the place the ultimate winners will likely be introduced.

Anticipate loads of nods for movies like Todd Philips’ Joker (which racked up a powerful raft of nominations for the movie Baftas and gained two Golden Globes), Sam Mendes’ World Conflict One drama 1917, Quentin Tarantino’s As soon as Upon a Time…In Hollywood and Martin Scorsese’s Netflix crime drama The Irishman.

Extra wildcard entries like Rocketman, Knives Out, Hustlers, Little Ladies, Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit may additionally flip up, although it’s much less certain that every one of those explicit films may have been chosen for the shortlist, deserving although they might be.

It’s additionally doable that films like Lulu Wang’s The Farewell and Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite will choose up some vital nominations exterior the International Language class, with each movies attracting plaudits and nominations at different main ceremonies.

Within the appearing classes a nomination for Joaquin Phoenix in Joker appears nearly assured, and different nods may embrace Robert De Niro, Renee Zellweger, Scarlett Johansson, Leonardo DiCaprio, Adam Driver, Awkwafina, Tom Hanks, Joe Pesci, Laura Dern, Margot Robbie and Jennifer Lopez.

BEST PICTURE

BEST DIRECTOR

BEST ACTOR

BEST ACTRESS

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Tom Hanks – A Lovely Day within the Neighbourhood

Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes

Al Pacino – The Irishman

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

Brad Pitt – As soon as Upon A Time In Hollywood

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell

Laura Dern – Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh – Little Ladies

Margot Robbie – Bombshell

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM

Corpus Christi

Honeyland

Les Miserables

Ache & Glory

Parasite

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Joker

Little Ladies

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Ladies

As soon as Upon A Time In Hollywood

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

American Manufacturing unit

The Cave

The Fringe of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

BEST SHORT DOCUMENTARY

In The Absence

Studying To Skateboard In a Warzone If You’re a Woman

Life Overtakes Me

St Louis Superman

Stroll Run ChaCha

BEST SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)

Dcera

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

BEST SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)

Brotherhood

Nefta Soccer Membership

The Neighbour’s Window

Saria

A Sister

BEST EDITING

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

BEST SOUND EDITING

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

As soon as Upon a Time In Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

BEST SOUND MIXING

Advert Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

As soon as Upon a Time In Hollywood

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS