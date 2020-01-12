When are the 2020 Oscar nominations released? Where can I watch them and who will be nominated?

Awards season is now in full swing, and with loads of films in rivalry all anybody desires to know is when the Oscar nominations for 2020 will likely be introduced.

And fortunately, we don’t have lengthy to attend. The complete checklist of nominations will likely be revealed (through the beneath livestream) by actors John Cho and Issa Rae on Monday 13th January, with the stream operating from 5.18am-5.41am Pacific Time (that’s 1.18-1.41pm UK time).

You’ll be able to watch the nominations as they unfold within the stream above, forward of the hostless ceremony going down on Sunday ninth February the place the ultimate winners will likely be introduced.

Anticipate loads of nods for movies like Todd Philips’ Joker (which racked up a powerful raft of nominations for the movie Baftas and received two Golden Globes), Sam Mendes’ World Struggle One drama 1917, Quentin Tarantino’s As soon as Upon a Time…In Hollywood and Martin Scorsese’s Netflix crime drama The Irishman.

Extra wildcard entries like Rocketman, Knives Out, Hustlers, Little Ladies, Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit might additionally flip up, although it’s much less certain that every one of those explicit films can have been chosen for the shortlist, deserving although they could be.

It’s additionally attainable that films like Lulu Wang’s The Farewell and Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite will decide up some important nominations exterior the Overseas Language class, with each movies attracting plaudits and nominations at different main ceremonies.

Within the performing classes a nomination for Joaquin Phoenix in Joker appears virtually assured, and different nods might embody Robert De Niro, Renee Zellweger, Scarlett Johansson, Leonardo DiCaprio, Adam Driver, Awkwafina, Tom Hanks, Joe Pesci, Laura Dern, Margot Robbie and Jennifer Lopez.

Examine again right here for the complete checklist of nominations as and once they’re introduced.

