When are the National Television Awards 2020 on TV?

Roll out the crimson carpet, the Nationwide Tv Awards are returning for his or her 25th outing in January 2020, as TV’s nice and good head to the O2 in London within the hope of returning with a trophy or two.

The NTAs is the one tv ceremony within the UK the place all the winners are chosen by the British public, with earlier nominees starting from hard-hitting dramas like Bodyguard, to worldwide leisure hits like Love Island.

Right here’s every thing you have to know in regards to the present, this yr’s host and nominees, and the way to bag tickets to the occasion…

Dermot O’Leary steps down as Nationwide Tv Awards host after ten years

David Walliams replaces Dermot O’Leary as NTAs host

When are the 25th Nationwide Tv Awards 2020 on TV?

The 2020 Nationwide Tv Awards will air dwell on ITV on 28th January, 2020.

Who’re the nominees at this yr’s NTAs?

Ant and Dec on the Nationwide Tv Awards / NTAs (Getty, PJ)

Voting for the shortlist is now open, and you’ll view the longlist and vote to your favourites. All votes should be in by Friday 25th October, so that you’d higher get cracking for those who’d wish to see your favorite exhibits on the shortlist! Ant and Dec might be in with the prospect of including a 19th gong to their NTAs haul having made the longlist for TV Presenter, whereas Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller Bridge has made the Comedy class.

Who’re the Nationwide Tv Award winners?

HEARALPUBLICIST will probably be overlaying the Nationwide Tv Awards dwell from the O2 – the complete listing of winners will probably be revealed right here as they’re introduced on stage on the evening.

The place will the awards ceremony happen?

The Nationwide Tv Awards will happen at The O2, London.

The place can I get tickets for the NTAs

Tickets for the annual occasion are on sale now on The O2’s web site. The most affordable tickets begin at simply £27. The gown code is black tie.

How do I vote for the NTAs?

Voting for the shortlist is now open, and you’ll vote right here.

Are the NTAs dwell?

Yep, the ceremony will air dwell on ITV.

Who’s internet hosting this yr’s NTAs?

Britain’s Obtained Expertise choose David Walliams is internet hosting, having taken over from Dermot O’Leary, who was on the helm for the final 10 years. He introduced his departure on Instagram again in February.

“‘I am thrilled to be the new host of the NTAs — and will ensure I also win them all,” Walliams mentioned of the information in a press release.

Some information… pic.twitter.com/s1oS9U0Grh — David Walliams (@davidwalliams) October four, 2019

Who will obtain the 2020 NTA Particular Recognition Award?

The winner will probably be introduced dwell on the evening, however earlier winners have included Graham Norton, Paul O’Grady, David Dimbleby and Good Omens star David Tennant.