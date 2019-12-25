When are the Top of the Pops Christmas specials on TV and who is performing?

We could also be no nearer to getting a full-on return of the favored weekly music programme, however a minimum of the long-lasting chart present is again for its now annual festive editions. That includes a fully packed line-up that includes a few of the greatest artists of 2019, there’s no scarcity of expertise that can assist you rejoice Christmas and see within the new 12 months.

When are the Prime of the Pops specials on TV?

Prime of the Pops Christmas 2019 will likely be broadcast on Christmas day at 11:35am on BBC One.

The Prime of the Pops New Yr Particular 2019/2020 will air on 30th December at four:45pm on BBC One.

Who’s internet hosting the Prime of the Pops specials?

Welcoming the highest acts in pop will likely be veteran Prime of the Pops host Fearne Cotton and BBC Radio 1 presenter Clara Amfo, who each fronted the present final 12 months.

Who will likely be acting on the Prime of the Pops specials?

Lewis Capaldi at Glastonbury (Getty)

The itemizing for the Christmas particular contains – look forward to it – Lewis Capaldi, who has had an unimaginable 12 months, British rapper AJ Tracey, Be Sincere singer Jorja Smith and Brits Breakthrough artist Tom Walker. Castles singer Freya Ridings, DJ Jax Jones, X Issue star Ella Henderson and Outnumbered singer Dermot Kennedy will even be performing. As if that wasn’t sufficient, Labyrinth, Jack Savoretti, Sigala, Becky Hill, The Script, Mabel and James Blunt full the line-up.

The New Yr particular is equally chock-full, that includes indie band Blossoms, comeback duo DJ Regard and Jay Sean, Brit Awards rising star winner Celeste, Joel Corry and Hayley Could, Gary Moore’s daughter Lily Moore and R&B singer Dan Caplen. Mabel, Lewis Capaldi, Dermot Kennedy, Sigma, Jack Savoretti, Freya Ridings and Tom Walker return from the Christmas particular. Phew.