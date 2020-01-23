When did Dot kill ‘Nasty’ Nick in EastEnders, and how did she do it?

That perennially smug expression on Dotty Cotton’s face was wiped off when Bex Fowler revealed a stunning secret from her household’s previous – her grandma Dot Branning murdered Dotty’s dad Nick Cotton and served time in jail for it.

Bex delivered the bombshell on Thursday 23rd January’s EastEnders to close down surly teen Dotty’s takedown of Sonia Fowler, who admitted to stealing Dot’s money to get ex-husband Martin Fowler out of a scrape.

Fed up of her mum’s character assassination, and some drinks down, Bex blurted out the reality concerning the demise of Dotty’s dastardly dad, who she had been instructed had handed away in his sleep from ‘natural causes’. Not precisely…

When did Nick Cotton die?

Legendary EastEnders dangerous lad Nasty Nick gave his God-fearing ‘Ma’ nothing however bother for his total life, exhibiting up each few years to tear her off, attempt to do her in, and usually check her persistence.

In 2014, Dot’s long-lost grandson Charlie Cotton arrived in Albert Sq. and instructed her Nick was lifeless, but it surely was one more rip-off and he confirmed up seven months later alive and properly. Loyal Dot and Charlie harboured Nick, on the run from a theft, however Charlie’s fiancee Ronnie Mitchell bribed him to get misplaced and go away his weak mom alone.

Nick tampered with the brakes on Ronnie’s automotive which she crashed on her and Charlie’s wedding ceremony day, placing her in a coma. Nick and Charlie’s mum Yvonne conspired to border Phil Mitchell for the accident, and when Charlie learnt what his toxic mother and father are planning he ordered them to depart.

However Dot nonetheless couldn’t flip her again on her no-good son, who was additionally affected by drug withdrawal, and hid him within the deserted neighbouring home. Persuaded into scoring him heroin, Dot urged Nick to come back clear to the police about becoming up Phil however he refused, completely remorseless.

Having overdosed on the medication provided by his mom, Nick slipped into unconsciousness and as Dot cradled her fading son he admitted to having killed Reg Cox 30 years earlier. Realising there was no hope for her villainous offspring, Dot let him die in her arms in the identical spot the place Reg himself was discovered lifeless in EastEnders’ very first episode again in 1985.

Making a advantage of the nostalgia angle, Nick’s corpse was found by Stacey, Martin and Kush within the 30th anniversary stay episode, with an additional nod thrown in as Stacey had the identical line of dialogue spoken by Den Watts within the iconic opening scene three many years earlier: “Stinks in ‘ere…”

Regardless of Charlie plotting to cover his father’s corpse to guard his grandmother, Dot confessed to the police and he or she served 4 months for manslaughter.

All of which is information to Dotty – how will Bex’s revelation have an effect on her? And with Dot in Eire for an prolonged vacation with Charlie and his household, how can her granddaughter get closure and listen to Mrs B’s facet of the story?

