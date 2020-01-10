When does Jason Bourne TV series spin-off Treadstone start in the UK?

Followers of the Bourne motion pictures will recall that Operation Treadstone was the covert program that skilled David Webb (Matt Damon) to develop into the murderer who goes by many names, together with ‘Jason Bourne’.

Now, a brand new TV spin-off from the franchise – sans Damon – will discover each the origin story and present-day actions of the CIA’s black ops program, which reworked its brokers into virtually superhuman killers.

Right here’s the whole lot it is advisable to find out about Treadstone and how you can watch it.

Is there a Treadstone trailer?

Sure – to get a style of what Treadstone is about, you may watch a teaser trailer and an extended sequence trailer beneath.

When does Treadstone come to TV within the UK?

Stateside, USA Community aired a “special preview” of the Treadstone pilot on 24th September, 2019, with the sequence making its official premiere on 15th October, 2019.

Exterior of the US, Amazon has purchased up the worldwide rights to the present and can debut it in over 200 worldwide territories, although not until 10th January, 2020.

“The Bourne films are popular with our customers around the world and it’s exciting to see the franchise move to television with Treadstone,” mentioned Brad Beale, Vice President of World Large Content material Licensing for Prime Video.

“Prime members love shows with action and intrigue like Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan and our latest anti-super hero hit The Boys and we know that Treadstone will be another great addition to Prime Video in 2020.”

How is Treadstone related to the Bourne motion pictures?

Common Studios

The story of Operation Treadstone was beforehand explored within the 5 Bourne motion pictures – 2002’s The Bourne Id, 2004’s The Bourne Supremacy, 2007’s The Bourne Ultimatum, 2016’s Jason Bourne and 2012’s Damon-less, Jeremy Renner-fronted The Bourne Legacy.

After a botched mission leaves him amnesiac, Damon’s character ‘Jason Bourne’ begins digging into his previous and learns that he was reworked into an knowledgeable hitman by the black ops program Treadstone, which was later upgraded into Operation Blackbriar.

Each applications had been finally uncovered and apparently shutdown, although one last twist within the newest entry within the sequence, 2016’s Jason Bourne, revealed that it was truly Jason/David’s father Richard Webb (Gregg Henry) who originated the mission. Gasp!

USA

The TV sequence Treadstone gained’t function Damon’s character, as a substitute specializing in quite a few different sleeper brokers throughout the globe as they’re mysteriously woke up to renew their lethal missions. It was devised by Heroes creator Tim Kring and stars Jeremy Irvine, Tracy Ifeachor, Omar Metwally, Brian J. Smith, Hyo Joo Han, Gabrielle Scharnitzky, Emilia Schüle, and Michelle Forbes.

And whereas Jason/David isn’t the lead, Ben Smith, producer of the movies and Treadstone, informed CinemaBlend sixth Bourne film is “definitely in the works”.

“Will there be connected tissue in terms of are we all existing within the same world and universe? Absolutely,” he mentioned, including that the precise particulars of how the flicks and Treadstone will cross over “are still under wraps”.