When does Manifest Season 2 premiere on NBC?

Season considered one of NBC’s Manifest turned out to be an enormous hit with audiences and the season two premiere airs tonight. Preserve studying for extra particulars.

The watch for season 2 of NBC’s Manifest has been lengthy however the wait is lastly over. It’ll premiere later tonight, giving us solutions we’ve been pondering over because the season 1 finale concluded.

To shortly recap, the season one finale ended with Zeke (Matt Landon) and Jared (J.R. Ramirez) in an altercation the place a gun was concerned. Their ultimate scene collectively included the gun being fired, nevertheless it lower to black earlier than we may discover out who was injured…or killed.

There’s additionally the matter of Cal’s imaginative and prescient of the Stone household dying. He didn’t see precisely how, however a picture of their gravestones made the prophecy identified to all. Teases from season two have supplied glimpses of Flight 828’s crash web site so it’s doable they are going to meet a grisly destiny in any case.

However, possibly creator Jeff Rake is taking us for us an M. Evening Shyamalan-esque twist. TV promos for season two have highlighted the positioning of a airplane crash and it’s unlikely that NBC’s advertising crew would promote the massive reveal of Flight 828 really crashing in previous to the premiere.

Moreover, we ought to be cautious of what we see till the tip, that’s assuming season two doesn’t wrap on yet one more large cliffhanger. And primarily based on what we’ve seen up to now, we wouldn’t put it previous the Manifest writing crew to take action.

So far as the place you’ll be able to stream the season two premiere of NBC’s Manifest, it’ll be obtainable on Hulu tomorrow, Jan. 7, 2020. The remaining episodes of season two will comply with an identical schedule, changing into obtainable on Hulu the day after it airs on NBC.

We should always word that Manifest could transfer to NBC’s unique streaming service when it launches in April. Hulu will in all probability retain streaming rights to the present for the following 12 months or so, however we will’t say for sure what’ll occur afterward. Maybe the NBC collection will stream concurrently on each.

