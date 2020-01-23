When does Novak Djokovic play next at the Australian Open?

Novak Djokovic is a relentless power on the courtroom and is proving his prowess as soon as once more on the Australian Open.

Whereas Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have dominated Wimbledon and the French Open respectively, the Serbian star owns the Australian Open after racking up a file seven titles Down Beneath.

Djokovic’s path will develop more and more robust all through the match however he’s anticipated to go all the best way as soon as once more.

HEARALPUBLICIST brings you the most recent particulars of Novak Djokovic’s subsequent match and the right way to watch him play.

When does Novak Djokovic play subsequent?

Subsequent match: Yoshihito Nishioka v Novak Djokovic (2) – Australian Open Third Spherical

Date: Friday 24th January / Time: After 00:01am UK time

