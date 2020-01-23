When does Rafael Nadal play next at the Australian Open?

Rafael Nadal has been handed prime billing on the Australian Open this yr.

The World No 1 loved a terrific 2019 together with success on the French Open and US Open tournaments.

Nadal has reached the semi-finals in every of his final seven Grand Slam tournaments and can hope to make one other deep run within the Australian Open – although he hasn’t tasted triumph in Melbourne since 2009.

When does Rafael Nadal play subsequent?

Subsequent match: (1) Rafael Nadal v Federico Delbonis – Australian Open Second Spherical

Date: Thursday 23rd January / Time: From eight:00am UK time

How one can watch Rafael Nadal on the Australian Open

Eurosport are exhibiting unique dwell protection of the match on their channels and on-line participant.

