When does Roger Federer play next at the Australian Open?

Roger Federer stays the most important attract world tennis.
The Swiss grasp is likely one of the biggest gamers to ever raise a racket – although you wouldn’t discover many grumbling if you happen to labelled him because the all-time biggest.
Federer continues to compete on the highest degree on the age of 38 with the Australian Open title in his sights.
The most recent particulars of Roger Federer's subsequent match and the way to watch him play.
When does Roger Federer play subsequent?
Subsequent match: (three) Roger Federer v John Millman – Australian Open Third Spherical
Date: Friday 24th January / Time: After eight:00am UK time
Find out how to watch Roger Federer on the Australian Open
