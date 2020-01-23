When does Serena Williams play next at the Australian Open?

Serena Williams could have slid on the planet rankings, however she stays a fierce opponent on the ladies’s tour.

The American megastar continues to attract within the crowds for her matches and can hope to harness the help to energy her by the rounds on the Australian Open.

Williams hasn’t gained a serious match since her 2017 triumph in Melbourne, although she has reached 4 finals within the final six Grand Slams.

HEARALPUBLICIST brings you the newest particulars of Serena Williams’s subsequent match and how you can watch him play.

When does Serena Williams play subsequent?

Subsequent match: (27) Wang Qiang v Serena Williams (eight) – Australian Open Third Spherical

Date: Friday 24th January / Time: After 00:01am UK time

