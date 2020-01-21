When is 13 Reasons Why season 4 released? What’s going to happen?

Observe: incorporates spoilers for 13 Causes Why season three – DO NOT READ till you’ve watched the most recent episodes

It’s maybe Netflix’s most controversial collection, however there’s extra to come back from 13 Causes Why following the launch of its third season in August 2019.

The ultimate episode of season three lastly revealed the reality in regards to the demise of Bryce Walker (Justin Prentice), however will there be a fourth season and when is it out on Netflix?

Right here’s all the things we learn about 13 Causes Why season four to date.

When is 13 Causes Why season four launched on Netflix?

On August 1, 2019, Netflix introduced that 13 Causes Why can be returning for a fourth season.

There’s no official launch date but, and it’s onerous even to make an informed guess as to when it is likely to be – there’s been no set launch sample for the present because it launched on the finish of March 2017, with season two dropping in Could 2018 and the third season in August 2019.

It’s a protected guess, although, that the following season will span 13 episodes, just like the three earlier than it.

Our guess is that we gained’t see 13 Causes Why season four launched till late 2020 on the earliest.

Is there a 13 Causes Why season four trailer?

Not but – preserve this web page bookmarked and it’ll be up to date as quickly as Netflix drops the primary footage.

Netflix often performs it fairly near the chest with 13 Causes Why, holding again on releasing trailers for the second and third seasons till simply a few weeks earlier than they launched.

Who’s within the 13 Causes Why season four forged?

The next collection regulars are all anticipated to return:

Dylan Minnette as Clay Jensen

Christian Navarro as Tony Padilla

Alisha Boe as Jessica Davis

Brandon Flynn as Justin Foley

Miles Heizer as Alex Standall

Ross Butler as Zach Dempsey

Devin Druid as Tyler Down

Amy Hargreaves as Lainie Jensen

Anne Winters as Chlöe Rice

Steven Weber as Gary Bolan

Grace Saif as Ani Achola

Katherine Langford as Hannah Baker in 13 Causes Why season one (Netflix, JG)

Following appearances within the first and second seasons, Katherine Langford didn’t function in season three as Hannah Baker, although it’s not out of the realms of chance that her character may reappear in flashbacks subsequent season. Likewise her on-screen dad and mom, Kate Walsh as Olivia Baker and Brian d’Arcy James as Andy Baker.

The homicide of Bryce Walker was central to season three, so whereas Justin Prentice’s character is now six toes below, it’s attainable he may reappear in flashbacks – and simply because Bryce is gone, that doesn’t completely rule out additional appearances from Brenda Robust as his mom Nora.

Derek Luke was a daily as Liberty Excessive College’s counselor within the present’s first two seasons. His character was fired in season two, however made a visitor look in season three – may he resurface once more subsequent season?

*SPOILERS FOR SEASON THREE FOLLOW*

Monty in 13 Causes Why Netflix

Timothy Granaderos can be not anticipated to return, together with his character Montgomery not making it out of the third season alive. (Monty was killed in jail, having taken the blame for Bryce’s homicide, when it was really Alex who did the deed.)

Deaken Bluman may additionally return as Winston after he confronted Ani letting her know he’s Monty’s alibi…

A brand new forged addition for the ultimate season shall be Oscar nominee Gary Sinise, enjoying Dr. Robert Ellman, a household therapist who treats Clay (through Deadline).

(Picture by Santiago Felipe/Getty Photographs) Santiago Felipe / Getty Photographs

When is 13 Causes Why season four filming?

Manufacturing on the fourth season was already underway as of August 1, 2019.

Filming on each the second and third seasons took round six months, so presuming the fourth season once more runs to 13 episodes, anticipate taking pictures to wrap in early 2020.

Has 13 Causes Why been cancelled?

The upcoming fourth season of the present *will* be the final, a choice introduced similtaneously the renewal.

In a press release, Netflix insisted that it was purely a artistic determination to finish the collection now, explaining that season 4 “will feature the core cast’s graduation from High School which will be a natural conclusion to the show.”