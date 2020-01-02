When is 13 Reasons Why season 4 released? What’s going to happen?

Be aware: comprises spoilers for 13 Causes Why season three – DO NOT READ till you will have watched the newest episodes

It’s maybe Netflix’s most controversial sequence, however there’s extra to return from 13 Causes Why following the launch of its third season in August 2019.

The ultimate episode of season three lastly revealed the reality concerning the loss of life of Bryce Walker (Justin Prentice), however will there be a fourth season and when is it out on Netflix?

Right here’s every thing we find out about 13 Causes Why season four to this point.

When is 13 Causes Why season four launched on Netflix?

On August 1, 2019, Netflix introduced that 13 Causes Why can be returning for a fourth season.

There’s no official launch date but, and it’s laborious even to make an informed guess as to when it is perhaps – there’s been no set launch sample for the present because it launched on the finish of March 2017, with season two dropping in Might 2018 and the third season in August 2019.

It’s a protected guess, although, that the subsequent season will span 13 episodes, just like the three earlier than it.

Is there a 13 Causes Why season four trailer?

Not but – hold this web page bookmarked and it’ll be up to date as quickly as Netflix drops the primary footage.

Netflix normally performs it fairly near the chest with 13 Causes Why, holding again on releasing trailers for the second and third seasons till simply a few weeks earlier than they launched.

Who’s within the 13 Causes Why season four forged?

The next sequence regulars are all anticipated to return:

Dylan Minnette as Clay Jensen

Christian Navarro as Tony Padilla

Alisha Boe as Jessica Davis

Brandon Flynn as Justin Foley

Miles Heizer as Alex Standall

Ross Butler as Zach Dempsey

Devin Druid as Tyler Down

Amy Hargreaves as Lainie Jensen

Anne Winters as Chlöe Rice

Steven Weber as Gary Bolan

Grace Saif as Ani Achola

Katherine Langford as Hannah Baker in 13 Causes Why season one (Netflix, JG)

Following appearances within the first and second seasons, Katherine Langford didn’t characteristic in season three as Hannah Baker, although it’s not out of the realms of risk that her character might reappear in flashbacks subsequent season. Likewise her on-screen mother and father, Kate Walsh as Olivia Baker and Brian d’Arcy James as Andy Baker.

The homicide of Bryce Walker was central to season three, so whereas Justin Prentice’s character is now six ft underneath, it’s doable he might reappear in flashbacks – and simply because Bryce is gone, that doesn’t completely rule out additional appearances from Brenda Robust as his mom Nora.

Derek Luke was a daily as Liberty Excessive College’s counselor within the present’s first two seasons. His character was fired in season two, however made a visitor look in season three – might he resurface once more subsequent season?

*SPOILERS FOR SEASON THREE FOLLOW*

Monty in 13 Causes Why Netflix

Timothy Granaderos can also be not anticipated to return, along with his character Montgomery not making it out of the third season alive. (Monty was killed in jail, having taken the blame for Bryce’s homicide, when it was really Alex who did the deed.)

Deaken Bluman might additionally return as Winston after he confronted Ani letting her know he’s Monty’s alibi…

A brand new forged addition for the ultimate season might be Oscar nominee Gary Sinise, enjoying Dr. Robert Ellman, a household therapist who treats Clay (by way of Deadline).

(Picture by Santiago Felipe/Getty Photographs) Santiago Felipe / Getty Photographs

When is 13 Causes Why season four filming?

Manufacturing on the fourth season was already underway as of August 1, 2019.

Filming on each the second and third seasons took round six months, so presuming the fourth season once more runs to 13 episodes, anticipate capturing to wrap in early 2020.

Has 13 Causes Why been cancelled?

The upcoming fourth season of the present *will* be the final, a choice introduced concurrently the renewal.

In a press release, Netflix insisted that it was purely a inventive determination to finish the sequence now, explaining that season 4 “will feature the core cast’s graduation from High School which will be a natural conclusion to the show.”