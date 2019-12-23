When is A Christmas Carol on TV? Who is in the cast of the BBC’s Charles Dickens drama?

Man Pearce, Charlotte Riley, Stephen Graham, Andy Serkis and Vinette Robinson star within the BBC’s newest festive adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol.

Right here’s what you want to know…

When is A Christmas Carol on TV?

CONFIRMED: A Christmas Carol begins on 22nd December 2019 at 9pm on BBC One.

Episode two airs on 23rd December at 9.05pm, and the third and closing episode will air on 24th December (Christmas Eve) at 9pm on BBC One.

There can even be a US broadcast on FX.

Is there a trailer for A Christmas Carol?

There may be! Introducing Man Pearce because the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge, the footage additionally exhibits off all kinds of paranormal scenes as Scrooge is haunted by a quartet of spirits and compelled to revisit his previous, rethink his current and glimpse his darkish future.

Who’s within the forged of A Christmas Carol?

Meet the forged of A Christmas Carol on BBC One

Man Pearce has been forged within the starring position, taking part in cold-hearted miser Ebenezer Scrooge. The actor’s earlier credit embrace Jack Irish, The Innocents, and Mary Queen of Scots. Within the authentic, Ebenezer Scrooge is way older and uglier – however Steven Knight had his causes for making the drama’s protagonist youthful and warmer, as he defined to HEARALPUBLICIST in an interview.

Man Pearce as Scrooge in A Christmas Carol (BBC)

Star Wars, Black Panther and Lord of the Rings actor Andy Serkis will play the Ghost of Christmas Previous, whereas Stephen Graham (of Line of Obligation and This Is England) will play Jacob Marley.

Andy Serkis because the Ghost of Christmas Previous in A Christmas Carol (BBC)

Peaky Blinders and Name the Midwife star Charlotte Riley will tackle the position of Lottie, and The Favorite’s Joe Alwyn will play Bob Cratchit. The position of Mary Cratchit will likely be performed by Physician Who’s Vinette Robinson, and Remmie Milner performs Martha Griffin.

What We Do In The Shadows star Kayvan Novak has been forged as Ali Baba, whereas Lenny Rush will play Tim Cratchit (aka Tiny Tim).

The Cratchit household in A Christmas Carol (BBC)

Blade Runner’s Rutger Hauer was initially forged because the Ghost of Christmas Future (or the “Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come”), however he turned too unwell to movie the position and died in July 2019.

The position is as a substitute performed by Jason Flemyng, who joined the forged on the final minute.

“Rutger was going to play The Ghost Of Christmas Future and he and I spoke a few days before he died,” director Nick Murphy instructed HEARALPUBLICIST. “We hadn’t done any filming with him; it was about three or four weeks before we were due to shoot. Losing him was very sad.”

Author Steven Knight added: “It was terrible news. He really was unique, and that’s not a word I’d use often but he was unique in that sort of territory he carved out for himself. We were really looking forward to him being in it – but fate takes a hand.”

What’s A Christmas Carol about?

Charles Dickens’ timeless 19th century novel A Christmas Carol has been tailored many times through the years – and for Christmas 2019, will probably be again on our screens for a three-part drama.

On this “unique and original take on Charles Dickens’ iconic ghost story,” the BBC has promised us “a haunting, hallucinatory, spine-tingling immersion into Scrooge’s dark night of the soul.”

The Ghost of Christmas Current visits Scrooge in an authentic illustration from A Christmas Carol (Getty)

A Christmas Carol is the story of Ebenezer Scrooge, an aged and crotchety miser who’s visited first by the ghost of his former enterprise associate, Jacob Marley, after which by the Ghost of Christmas Previous, the Ghost Christmas Current, and the Ghost of Christmas But to Come. They present him how his merciless behaviour has affected these round him.

Stephen Graham as Jacob Marley in A Christmas Carol (BBC)

These nighttime visits utterly change Scrooge’s perspective to life – and he’s reworked right into a kinder, gentler man.

BBC1 and American broadcaster FX have partnered on this new adaptation, which comes from the pen of Taboo and Peaky Blinders author Steven Knight.

Knight stated: “This production of A Christmas Carol will respectfully present what we believe to be a timely interpretation of a timeless story.”

A Christmas Carol is the primary in a sequence of recent BBC adaptions of Charles Dickens’ novels.

Does Tom Hardy seem in A Christmas Carol?

Apparently not!

The present’s author Steven Knight has beforehand labored with actor Tom Hardy on Taboo and Peaky Blinders, even bringing his Blinders character Alfie Solomons again for a shock position within the newest sequence.

The 2 have teamed up once more for A Christmas Carol, with Tom Hardy stepping up as an govt producer – alongside Ridley Scott, Dean Baker, David W Zucker, Kate Crowe, Mona Qureshi and Knight himself.

However opposite to rumours, Hardy will not be set for a cameo within the drama.

Director Nick Murphy responded to the thought with a tongue-in-cheek tweet, explaining: “Admittedly, I’m not a media insider, I only directed the show but as far as I’m aware, Tom Hardy does NOT appear in A Christmas Carol.”

In case there was any doubt, Murphy added: “He. Is. Not. In. It.”