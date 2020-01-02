When is A Quiet Place 2 released in cinemas? Cast, plot and trailer

A sequel to A Quiet Place, the hit horror film starring Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, is coming to cinemas in 2020. However who’s within the forged of the brand new movie, what’s going to occur within the follow-up and when will or not it’s launched?

Right here’s the whole lot you have to know…

Cillian Murphy set to hitch forged of A Quiet Place 2

When is A Quiet Place 2 launched in cinemas?

A Quiet Place 2 will probably be launched in UK cinemas on 20th March 2020.

It can hit US cinemas 10 days in a while 30th March 2020.

Filming started on 15th July 2019, an event marked by Krasinski with a Twitter tease of the primary clapperboard…

#PartII pic.twitter.com/jnZiylihYT — John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) July 15, 2019

Who’s within the forged of A Quiet Place 2?

Emily Blunt will reprise her function as mom Evelyn Abbott, alongside authentic forged members Millicent Simmonds as her deaf daughter Regan and Noah Jupe as her eldest son Marcus.

By way of new faces for the sequel, Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy is becoming a member of the forged as a relatively ominous-sounding “man with mysterious intentions who joins the family unit”.

Widows actor Brian Tyree Henry was additionally in talks to star within the movie, however has since dropped out – presumably due to a scheduling conflict with Marvel’s The Eternals? – and been changed by Djimon Hounsou (Guardians of the Galaxy), taking part in an as-yet-unspecified function.

What’s A Quiet Place 2 about?



The primary A Quiet Place movie adopted the Abbotts, a younger household in post-apocalyptic USA who’re compelled to stay in silence to keep away from being slaughtered by monsters with super-sensitive listening to. It was a shock smash hit in 2018, incomes $340 million worldwide on a funds of $17 million.

Based on sequel star Henry, A Quiet Place 2 goes to reply some huge questions in regards to the monsters and introduce new survivors.

“We’ll see more of that family continuing to survive and finding out that they’re not the only ones,” he informed the Observer. “And I feel that we’re additionally going to get a couple of solutions to the origin of the place and the way this entire factor occurred. I feel that folks wish to know that.

“But I think you’re just going to see another side of it… more of humanity that survived this thing in this next story.”

Who’s directing A Quiet Place 2?

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski on the A Quiet Place premiere, Getty

The US Workplace star John Krasinksi – who’s Blunt’s off-screen husband and wrote and directed the primary movie – won’t be starring within the sequel after his character was (spoiler alert!) killed off within the first movie.

The Workplace actor will, nevertheless, be again on board to jot down and direct A Quiet Place 2.

Is there a trailer for A Quiet Place 2?

Sure – and if the early indicators are something to go by, it appears just like the sequel will probably be no much less tense an affair than the unique. We see a flashback to the primary look of the monsters, and get a primary glimpse at Cillian Murphy’s character.

Earlier, Paramount had launched a small teaser, which will be seen beneath.

And there’s additionally a brand new posted for the movie too…

