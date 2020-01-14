When is Aidan Turner’s Leonardo da Vinci drama on TV?

After capturing the hearts of hundreds of thousands of viewers as Ross Poldark, Aidan Turner is about to tackle one other massive function.

He’ll be reworking into the legendary historic determine Leonardo da Vinci for an eight-part collection at present filming in Rome.

Right here’s every part it is advisable to learn about Aidan Turner’s Leonardo…

When is Aidan Turner’s Leonardo on TV?

The brand new collection began filming in December 2019 and isn’t anticipated to wrap till someday within the Spring. Consequently, the earliest we might count on to see it on tv could be the start of Autumn.

There is no such thing as a confirmed UK broadcaster for the collection simply but, however we are going to replace this web page as new info turns into obtainable.

What’s Aidan Turner’s Leonardo collection about?

Set in Italy within the late 1400s, Leonardo (working title) will see the titular genius fall underneath suspicion of homicide from a Milan police officer, who begins digging into da Vinci’s previous to uncover what precisely hyperlinks him to the case.

The collection is created by Sherlock author Stephen Thompson and The Man within the Excessive Fortress’s Frank Spotnitz.

Spotnitz instructed Selection that he needs to make use of this collection to “really show why he [da Vinci] was a genius and have the audience understand what it was that made him so brilliant and radical and centuries ahead of this time… To do that, you need to get really close to his work.”

Who’s within the forged of the Leonardo collection?

Aidan Turner will play Leonardo da Vinci in his first tv function for the reason that wildly in style Poldark completed final summer time.

He might be joined by Freddie Highmore because the police detective investigating da Vinci, a former youngster star who has not too long ago performed lead roles on each Psycho prequel Bates Motel and hospital drama The Good Physician.

Rounding out the primary forged are Italian actress Matilda De Angelis within the function of Caterina da Cremona and Bond star Giancarlo Giannini because the real-life painter and sculptor Andrea del Verrocchio.