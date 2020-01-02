When is AJ and the Queen on Netflix? What’s it about?

Famous person drag artist RuPaul is taking a brief break from the world of his hit competitors present Drag Race to guide a scripted tv collection in 2020.

AJ and the Queen sees him rework into the sassy Ruby Crimson, who goes on a journey to recoup her life financial savings after they’re stolen from her.

Right here’s the whole lot it’s worthwhile to learn about AJ and the Queen…

When is AJ and the Queen on Netflix?

The primary season of the brand new collection lands on Netflix on Friday 10th January 2020.

What’s AJ and the Queen about?

Drag queen Ruby Crimson has saved up $100,00zero with the intention of opening her personal bar, however simply as she is prepared to take action the cash is stolen and her rigorously made plans are left in tatters.

In an try to earn the cash again as rapidly as attainable, she embarks on an bold tour throughout America in an previous camper van, quickly discovering a stowaway on-board: 11-year-old AJ.

Fighting a foul residence life, Ruby permits AJ to accompany her on the tour and alongside the way in which they unfold a constructive message of acceptance and face their very own private traumas.

Every episode encompasses a new musical efficiency by RuPaul, so followers can be effectively catered for right here.

Who’s within the forged?

RuPaul takes the lead position because the drag queen Ruby Crimson, whereas younger newcomer Izzy G performs her sidekick AJ.

Michael Leon-Wooley (Grace and Frankie) performs Ruby’s buddy Louis, with Josh Segarra (Arrow) because the ex-boyfriend who steals her financial savings.

Rounding out the principle forged are Tia Carrere (Wayne’s World) because the villainous Girl Hazard and Katerina Tannenbaum within the position of Brianna.

Because of the nature of the collection, which is able to go to varied totally different drag bars throughout its ten episodes, it is ready to function quite a few queens together with many from RuPaul’s competitors collection: Drag Race.

Which drag queens are in AJ and the Queen?

In complete, 22 prolific drag queens will seem, together with Valentina, Mayhem Miller, Bianca Del Rio, Eureka O’Hara, Victoria ‘Porkchop’ Parker, Alexis Mateo, Manila Luzon, Vanessa ‘Miss Vanjie’ Mateo, Jinkx Monsoon, Katya, Jaymes Mansfield, Chad Michaels, Mariah Balenciaga, Kennedy Davenport, Jade Jolie, Ongina, Latrice Royale, Monique Coronary heart, Ginger Minj, Trinity The Tuck, Jujubee, and Pandora Boxx.

Is there a trailer?

There may be certainly. Test it out beneath: