When is Baghdad Central on Channel 4? What is it about?

A brand new Iraq war-based crime thriller is coming to Channel four, set shortly after the autumn of Saddam Hussein.

Right here’s the whole lot that you must find out about Baghdad Central…

When is Baghdad Central on TV?

Though the sequence is predicted to air in some unspecified time in the future in 2020, we’re nonetheless awaiting information on when precisely we are able to see it on our screens – we’ll maintain you up to date as and once we know.

What we do know is that the sequence will include six hour lengthy episodes and will probably be broadcast on Channel four.

What’s Baghdad Central about?

The sequence tells the story of an Iraqi ex-policeman named Muhsin al-Khafaji, who’s desperately attempting to maintain his daughter secure – having already misplaced his job, his home and his spouse.

Khafaji then finds himself making an attempt to trace down his lacking estranged daughter, a search which results in the ex-policeman and his daughter discovering that one thing very sinister is at play.

A case of mistaken identification quickly sees Khafaji develop into the sufferer of arrest and torture by the hands of the US army, however then he comes throughout a British ex-police officer, Frank Temple, who recruits him as a police officer within the Inexperienced Zone.

Who stars in Baghdad Central?

The worldwide forged is led by Altered Carbon star Waleed Zuaiter, who performs Khafaji, and Homeland’s July Namir who performs the position of Mrouj, his daughter.

The forged additionally encompasses a double Olivier Award winner in Bertie Carvel (Dr Foster, Jonathan Unusual and Dr Norrell) who performs Frank Temple.

Additionally that includes in quite a lot of roles are Clara Khoury (Homeland), Leem Lubany (Condor), Neil Maskell (Utopia) and Golden Globe-nominated Corey Stoll (Home of Playing cards).

Who wrote Baghdad Central?

The sequence has been written for the small display screen by Stephen Butchard, who has beforehand been nominated for BAFTAs for his work on 5 Daughters and Stolen. His different credit embrace The Final Kingdom, Good Cop, and The Home of Saddam.

It’s tailored from the 2014 novel of the identical title written by American creator and scholar of the Center East, Elliott Colla.

Is there a trailer?

Not but – however we’ll maintain you up to date as and when one emerges.